NFC North Holiday Clash: How to Watch Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

The Green Bay Packers go head-to-head with the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit. Both teams have nearly identical records, with the Packers at 7-3-1 and the Lions at 7-4, making this a critical inter-division matchup with big playoff implications.

Fans eager to watch Thursday's game have various options like TV and streaming services. The game will be broadcast over the air on FOX, and will be streaming online through the free Tubi app.

This game continues a storied rivalry that goes all the way back to 1930, one of the NFL's oldest historical battles. These teams have faced off 192 times, with Green Bay in the lead at 107-78-7. The Packers' rich history of franchise quarterbacks and elite coaching has long made them one of the most compelling teams in football, while the Lions have been a Thanksgiving staple for nearly a century. This sets the stage for a potentially thrilling matchup.

In a promising turn, neither team has reported any injuries as of Monday morning, allowing both to possibly field their strongest lineups on Thursday afternoon. Full rosters could mean maximum excitement and a tight game. It also adds more intensity to what will surely be a massive day for sports betting, reflecting just how competitive the NFC North race is now.

The 2025 season has its own self-contained storyline. The Packers and Lions have split their last 10 games. Green Bay's latest win over Detroit was in September, as quarterback Jordan Love made the difference with two touchdown passes

Rich past rivalries set the stage for new excitement. Although Green Bay has historically been one of the league's most competitive and accomplished franchises, Detroit has lagged behind -- but their current strength signals an era of change. Reaching a fresh level of competitiveness after years of futility, the Lions clinched the NFC North title in 2023, their first since 1993, and remain firmly in the NFL playoff race even after the departure of wunderkind offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.