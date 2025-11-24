MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Evan Neal #73 of the Alabama Crimson Tide blocked by Tyler Friday #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hate week is here with rivalry weekend in college football. After all the build up of the entire college football season we arrive at a point that no matter what your record is this weekend still counts. Whether you are 2-9 or 11-0, most college football teams play their arch rivals this weekend. And that matters.

A struggling coach can buy time off the hot seat by pulling off an upset against his rival. Or a coach who is about to lead his team to the playoffs will hear it from his fan base if he loses to his rival. In fact, a coach could even win a national championship but if he lost to his rival 4 straight times people get cranky (at Ohio State).

HATE WEEK IS HERE!

Hate week is here so let's take a look at some of the best rivalry weekend matchups in college football. We begin with the drama surrounding the Egg Bowl Friday between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Ole Miss is probably going to the playoffs. Will their coach Lane Kiffin be going with them? After this game he is expected to make his announcement about his career plans. He may be announced as the next head coach at LSU or Florida.

Friday also brings us Georgia vs Georgia Tech. 19 wins between them this season and we all remember last year's game went 6 overtimes. Indiana at 11-0 goes to Purdue to play for the Old Oaken Bucket. This will be the 127th meeting. Texas A&M takes on Texas like the good old days. This rivalry took a breather for a while but now they are SEC conference foes.

Saturday brings us the best of the best as #1 and undefeated Ohio State heads to Michigan. The Wolverines won 4 straight in this series and need a win to get into the playoffs. Alabama heads to the Iron Bowl to play Auburn. But Alabama is clinging to a playoff spot and cannot afford to get tripped up by their in-state rival. And Let's not forget a couple of additional SEC-ACC crossovers where Clemson faces South Carolina and Florida State travels to Florida.