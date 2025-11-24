Giants Dismiss Shane Bowen After Defensive Struggles

Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at Ford Field on November 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have cut ties with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after their sixth consecutive defeat, holding a 2-10 season record. Interim head coach Mike Kafka decided to make this move after a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, where Bowen's defense gave up 494 yards.

Shane Bowen, hired as the Giants’ defensive leader in February 2024, was successful with the Tennessee Titans' stout run defense. However, his defense with the Giants gave up nearly 28 points per game. The issues against the run were evident when Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions ran for 219 yards and scored twice in the recent loss, marking the Giants' poorest run defense performance this season.

Charlie Bullen is stepping up as the interim defensive coordinator. He started his tenure as the team's outside linebacker coach and aims to address the growing defensive problems. Currently, the Giants are ranked 30th out of 32 teams overall, with the weakest run defense in the league.

Bowen's time here included several late-game errors. This season, the team lost leads in five games, resulting in the firing of both Bowen and the previous head coach Brian Daboll.

Their latest loss to the Lions was the fifth time this year they gave up a double-digit lead. The Chicago game was a turning point for team management, leading to Daboll's dismissal. According to AP News, insiders disclosed these decisions before the official announcement.