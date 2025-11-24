Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Dallas Mavericks will head east to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday. The two franchises are in completely opposite stages, with the Mavericks looking like one of the most unstable, disappointing teams in the NBA, while the Heat remain what they have been for the last decade: a well-coached, disciplined team that consistently overachieves under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

There have been several massive issues that have wrecked Dallas's early season. The biggest has been a horrific injury bug that has sidelined just about every starter at some point in the season, with star forward Anthony Davis still missing from the lineup. The turmoil created by the firing of ex-general manager Nico Harrison has not helped matters, as it has highlighted the managerial mishaps that currently have the Mavericks sitting at 5-13 in a year they were expected to be a solid playoff team.

Even without any top-end talent that defines the best teams in the association, the Heat are off to a great start to their 2025 campaign. Their 11-6 record includes wins over the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers, showing that Miami is more than capable of hanging around at the top of the Eastern Conference. Making some of those wins even more impressive is the fact that the Heat managed to pull them out without the services of two of their best players, guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo, who has since returned to the court. A home date with a listless Mavericks team should continue Miami's good fortunes.

Spread

Mavericks +8.5 (+100)

Heat -8.5 (-108)

Money line

Mavericks +300

Heat -317

Totals

Over 241.5 (+100)

Under 241.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mavericks vs Heat Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 7-11 ATS this season.

The Mavericks are 2-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 12-6 in Dallas's games.

The Heat are 12-5 ATS this year.

The Heat are 7-1 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 3-2 when Miami enters the game as home favorites.

Mavericks vs Heat Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams, G - Questionable.

Dereck Lively II, C - Out.

Kyrie Irving, G - Out.

Anthony Davis, F - Out.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Andrew Wiggins, F - Questionable.

Mavericks vs Heat Prediction and Pick