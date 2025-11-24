Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Dallas Mavericks will head east to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday. The two franchises are in completely opposite stages, with the Mavericks looking like one of the most unstable, disappointing teams in the NBA, while the Heat remain what they have been for the last decade: a well-coached, disciplined team that consistently overachieves under head coach Erik Spoelstra.
There have been several massive issues that have wrecked Dallas's early season. The biggest has been a horrific injury bug that has sidelined just about every starter at some point in the season, with star forward Anthony Davis still missing from the lineup. The turmoil created by the firing of ex-general manager Nico Harrison has not helped matters, as it has highlighted the managerial mishaps that currently have the Mavericks sitting at 5-13 in a year they were expected to be a solid playoff team.
Even without any top-end talent that defines the best teams in the association, the Heat are off to a great start to their 2025 campaign. Their 11-6 record includes wins over the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers, showing that Miami is more than capable of hanging around at the top of the Eastern Conference. Making some of those wins even more impressive is the fact that the Heat managed to pull them out without the services of two of their best players, guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo, who has since returned to the court. A home date with a listless Mavericks team should continue Miami's good fortunes.
Spread
- Mavericks +8.5 (+100)
- Heat -8.5 (-108)
Money line
- Mavericks +300
- Heat -317
Totals
- Over 241.5 (+100)
- Under 241.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mavericks vs Heat Betting Trends
- The Mavericks are 7-11 ATS this season.
- The Mavericks are 2-2 ATS when playing on the road.
- The under is 12-6 in Dallas's games.
- The Heat are 12-5 ATS this year.
- The Heat are 7-1 ATS when playing at home.
- The under is 3-2 when Miami enters the game as home favorites.
Mavericks vs Heat Injury Reports
Dallas Mavericks
- Brandon Williams, G - Questionable.
- Dereck Lively II, C - Out.
- Kyrie Irving, G - Out.
- Anthony Davis, F - Out.
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro, G - Out.
- Nikola Jovic, F - Out.
- Andrew Wiggins, F - Questionable.
Mavericks vs Heat Prediction and Pick
There is very little reason to believe that the Mavericks will cover in this game. They are without their two best players, and first overall pick Cooper Flagg is still growing into his role on the team. Coasting into Kaseya Center, a stadium in which the Heat have been excellent, seems extraordinarily unlikely to provide an answer to Dallas's questions. Miami will not beat themselves, and this is one of the few matchups in recent history in which the Heat actually have a large talent advantage. Take Miami to cover on their home floor.