USF Bulls at UAB Blazers: Odds, Spread, and Total

It wasn't the first time USF (7-3, 4-2 AAC) has lost to the Navy Midshipmen, and it probably won't be the last. USF's 41-38 defeat at Annapolis knocked the Bulls out of the Top 25 while making it impossible for the Bulls to win the American Athletic Conference. The only bright spot is that USF is boasting 1-to-20 odds to bounce back against the host UAB Blazers (3-7, 1-5 AAC) this Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.

It's not as if the Bulls get to be at home in Tampa for Week 13's contest. Their ride to UAB will not be a celebratory one. USF's offense outgained Navy in last weekend's loss, but the pesky Midshipmen hogged the football for over 35 minutes. Conversely, bettors would be wise not to put too much stock in USF's run-defense stats in a loss to Navy, since UAB's style of offense is more conventional for the times.

What can the UAB Blazers do, if anything, to threaten the Bulls in Birmingham?

Spread

Bulls -21.5 (+100)

Blazers +21.5 (-108)

Money line

Bulls -1329

Blazers +809

Total

Over 68.5 (-108)

Under 68.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USF Bulls at UAB Blazers Betting Trends

South Florida has won five of its last seven games.

Totals have gone over in six of USF's last seven contests.

The Bulls and Blazers are 2-2 in four prior meetings.

USF Bulls at UAB Blazers Injury Reports

USF Bulls

Wide receiver Kory Pettigrew is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Brandon Winton is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Carevious Norton is out with an undisclosed injury.

UAB Blazers

Running back Marquise Collins is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jailen Holmes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Kaleb Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end JC Sivley is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

USF Bulls at UAB Blazers Predictions and Picks

UAB's interim head coach Alex Mortensen is not heeding his own advice. Mortensen blamed turnovers for Alabama-Birmingham's 53-24 loss to North Texas that places UAB out of bowl contention again in 2025. But his decisions have interfered with the UAB offense's mental game and execution, such as "(switching) up (his) starting quarterback for a fourth time in four games, opting for Jalen Kitna," as reported by Tony Tsoukalas in a free recap at AL.com. Ryder Burton later came in, only to throw an instant interception.

It's strange that the Over/Under for Saturday's game is so fantastically high at O/U (69.5) points. USF is leading the American Athletic Conference in yards gained, but UNT has scored dozens more points in 10 games. More critically, the Bulls seem destined for a slow start this week after scoring just nine points in the first half in Week 12, and paying the price with a two-loss AAC record. Byrum Brown's running was USF's security blanket on offense against the Middies. USF is likely to lean on the run against UAB.