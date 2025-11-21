ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Tyrese Maxey Scores 54 Points as 76ers Win Against Bucks in Overtime

Diana Beasley
Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey amazed everyone with a record 54 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 123-114 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The skilled guard also added nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks during the game.

Maxey spent 47 minutes on the court, shining with an 18-of-30 shooting effort, including 6-of-15 from three-point range. He also made 12 out of 14 free throws.

Maxey's previous high of 52 points was against the Spurs on April 7, 2024. His latest accomplishment gives him a fourth game with over 50 points, making him the 41st player in NBA history to reach this mark.

Maxey is now the second leading scorer in the league, with 33.4 points per game, just behind Luka Dončić's 34.6. He's managed to score at least 30 points in nine of the first 15 games.

The 76ers have a 9-6 record, holding the sixth position in the Eastern Conference. With James Harden's exit, Maxey's contributions increased, and his average points rose yearly from 17.5 to 33.4.

Maxey's made a mark in the team's history by being involved in three out of the six games where a 76er scored 50 or more points with five or more three-pointers, placing him among the elite.

This season, Maxey is the sixth player to go over 50 points in a game. By also achieving three steals and blocks, he's joined an exclusive group with Michael Jordan, Fred VanVleet, Anthony Davis, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dirk Nowitzki, and Luka Dončić.

Maxey is the first since Dončić in the 2022-23 season to score over 500 points in 15 games. He shares this achievement only with 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

Philadelphia 76ers
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Davion Mitchell #45 of the Miami Heat steps to the basket against Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
NBAMiami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket in the first half during a game against the Golden State Warriors. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NBALos Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball in the second half against the New York Knicks. (Elsa/Getty Images)
NBAGolden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub