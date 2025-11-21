Tennessee vs Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida hosts No. 20 Tennessee on Saturday in Gainesville, renewing a rivalry the Gators have controlled for a decade. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. EST at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, with national coverage on ABC.

Florida (3-7, 2-5 SEC) is coming off three straight losses and five in six games. The Gators continue to lean on running back Jadan Baugh, who leads the team with 808 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback DJ Lagway has thrown for 1,980 yards and 12 scores, and Vernell Brown III remains Florida's top receiving option with 473 yards. The Gators have held opponents under 25 points twice in their last five games but have struggled to generate consistent stops in critical moments.

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3) arrives in Gainesville after a 42–9 win over New Mexico State. Quarterback Joey Aguilar has totaled 2,941 yards with 22 touchdowns, while running back DeSean Bishop enters with 770 yards and 10 scores. Chris Brazzell II leads the Volunteers with 873 receiving yards. The Volunteers have alternated wins and losses over the last month and sit in the middle of the SEC standings.

Spread

Tennessee -4.5 (+104)

Florida +4.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Tennessee -194

Florida +170

Total

Over 57.5 (-110)

Under 57.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tennessee vs Florida Betting Trends

Both teams are 4-6 against the spread, with Tennessee 1-2 on the road and Florida 2-2 at home.

Tennessee is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven.

The total has gone under in 10 of Florida's past 14 games.

Tennessee is winless in 10 tries when playing at Florida.

Florida has won 17 of the last 20 matchups against Tennessee.

Five of the last six meetings between these teams have hit the under.

Tennessee vs Florida Injury Reports

Tennessee

Peyton Lewis, RB — Questionable

Wendell Moe Jr., OL — Questionable

Joakim Dodson, WR — Out

Miles Kitselman, TE — Out

Rickey Gibson III, DB — Out

Jermod McCoy, DB — Out

Sidney Walton, DB — Out

Florida

Vernell Brown III, WR — Questionable

Tramell Jones Jr., LB — Questionable

Bryce Thornton, DB — Questionable

Austin Barber, OL — Probable

Tony Livingston, TE — Probable

Michai Boireau, DL — Out

George Gumbs Jr., EDGE — Out

Eugene Wilson III, WR — Out

Dallas Wilson, WR — Out

Roderick Kearney, OL — Out

Ty Jackson, LB — Out

Micheal Caraway Jr., DB — Out

Ja'Kobi Jackson, RB — Out

Aaron Gates, DB — Out

Dijon Johnson, DB — Out

LJ McCray, EDGE — Out

Javion Tombs, DB — Out

Tennessee vs Florida Predictions and Picks

"Florida's will to defend the run appears to be fading as the Gators plunge deeper into what's become a hopeless season. At 3-7, Florida has officially been disqualified from contention for a bowl game and now must deal with a Tennessee offense that still has explosive potential. Crippling turnovers have been an Achilles heel for the Volunteers this season, but the Gators have actually been worse in that department. This is the time for Tennessee to end its 10-game losing streak in The Swamp. Pick: Tennessee." — David Cobb, CBS Sports

"Since 1977, the Vols have played against Florida in Gainesville 19 times… and won twice .... we need to see Tennessee leading Florida on the scoreboard when the clock strikes zero and the teams, the refs, and fans, and maybe even the cleaning crews have left the stadium. Until then, we just can't live with ourselves if we make the call for the Vols. We have decades of research telling us what's going to happen Saturday night. Florida 25, Tennessee 23." — Mark Nagi, Saturday Down South