Oklahoma State vs UCF Odds, Spread, and Total

Two long losing streaks meet in Orlando on Saturday, and only one of them can end. UCF hosts Oklahoma State in a matchup of teams looking for anything to build on. Kickoff is 4 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium, streaming on ESPN+.

UCF (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) struggled in last week's 48–9 loss at No. 6 Texas Tech, finishing with less than 300 yards of offense for the third consecutive game. Quarterback Tayven Jackson has thrown for 1,648 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions, but he has been held below 200 passing yards in five of his last six outings. Running back Myles Montgomery leads the Knights with 595 rushing yards and four scores, and Duane Thomas Jr. is the team's top receiver with 441 yards.

UCF's defense has allowed at least 400 yards in three straight games and has struggled to generate consistent stops during its recent slide. Linebacker Lewis Carter leads the Knights with 75 tackles, and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence has a team-high seven sacks.

Oklahoma State (1-9, 0-7) enters with one of the lowest-rated offenses and defenses in the country. Quarterback Zane Flores has thrown for 1,164 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions, and the Cowboys have not won a conference game.

Spread

Oklahoma State +13.5 (-113)

UCF -13.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State +400

UCF -525

Total

Over 47.5 (-115)

Under 47.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oklahoma State vs UCF Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 3-7 against the spread and 1-3 on the road.

UCF is 4-6 against the spread, including 3-3 at home.

Oklahoma State has lost nine games in a row and 12 of its last 15.

UCF has lost six of its last seven matchups but has won four of its last six at home.

Both teams are 5-5 on the over/under for the season.

UCF won the previous matchup against Oklahoma State 45-3.

Oklahoma State vs UCF Injury Reports

Oklahoma State

Oscar Hammond, TE — Questionable.

Da'Wain Lofton, WR — Questionable.

Josh Ford, TE — Questionable.

Freddie Brock IV, RB — Questionable.

Will Monney, TE — Questionable.

Quinton Stewart, TE — Out.

Hauss Hejny, QB — Out.

UCF

Caden Piening, TE — Questionable.

Cam Fancher, QB — Questionable.

Thomas Wadsworth, TE — Questionable.

Stacy Gage, RB — Questionable.

Jordyn Bridgewater, WR — Questionable.

Myles Montgomery, RB — Questionable.

Jacurri Brown, QB — Questionable.

Chris Domercant, WR — Out.

Taevion Swint, RB — Out.

Oklahoma State vs UCF Predictions and Picks

"Who says this isn't a big game? UCF still has an outside chance at a bowl game despite its disappointing season. Oklahoma State is in a dogfight with Boston College to avoid being the absolute worst Power 4 team in the country. The Cowboys, who have lost 16 straight Big 12 games, are a special kind of awful. Their sole win came against an FCS team in August, and since then, it's been a non-stop parade of futility .... Their biggest strength is the ability to make opponents like UCF look better than they actually are." — Mike Bianchi, Orlando Sentinel

"The Cowboys have been dreadful this season, full stop. UCF has had some extremely low moments, but last week's loss to Texas Tech was expected. The Knights have been better at home, where they've beaten West Virginia 45-13 and lost to Houston 30-27 in their last two games .... If UCF has another win in them, it's this week." — Andy Hammel, Sports Chat Place