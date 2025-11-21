Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will face the biggest surprise in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls, at 8 p.m. EST on Friday. The Heat have been exactly what everyone expected them to be this season: a tough team that can hang with almost anyone, but is unlikely to make a real run. The Bulls, on the other hand, were expected to be one of the worst teams in the association, but have shocked the basketball world by amassing an 8-6 record, with wins over the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks, and the Denver Nuggets.

Miami's recent success has been somewhat overlooked by the national media. The Heat have won five of their last seven games, only losing to the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Most of that stretch was played without star center Bam Adebayo, who sat out six games with a toe injury. Adebayo is back in the lineup for this contest, making Miami's chances even better in this matchup.

It is hard to pinpoint exactly what has been going right for Chicago, but whatever it is, it's really working. Guard Josh Giddey and center Nikola Vucevic have been fantastic, combining to average 37.4 points per game. Making things even better is the fact that star guard Coby White recently returned from injury, averaging 26.0 points in the two contests he has played this year. The depth has also been surprisingly good, with Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu, and Matas Buzelis all contributing to the Bulls' shocking start to the year.

Spread

Heat +2.5 (-104)

Bulls -2.5 (+100)

Money line

Heat +127

Bulls -133

Totals

Over 249.5 (-104)

Under 249.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat are 10-5 ATS this year.

The Heat are 3-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 9-6 in Miami's games.

The Bulls are 9-5 ATS this season.

The Bulls are a perfect 6-0 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 9-5 in Chicago's games.

Heat vs Bulls Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins, F - Out.

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones, G - Out.

Coby White, G - Questionable.

Jalen Smith, C - Questionable.

Zach Collins, C - Out.

