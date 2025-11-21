ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
Davion Mitchell #45 of the Miami Heat steps to the basket against Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat will face the biggest surprise in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls, at 8 p.m. EST on Friday. The Heat have been exactly what everyone expected them to be this season: a tough team that can hang with almost anyone, but is unlikely to make a real run. The Bulls, on the other hand, were expected to be one of the worst teams in the association, but have shocked the basketball world by amassing an 8-6 record, with wins over the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks, and the Denver Nuggets.

Miami's recent success has been somewhat overlooked by the national media. The Heat have won five of their last seven games, only losing to the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Most of that stretch was played without star center Bam Adebayo, who sat out six games with a toe injury. Adebayo is back in the lineup for this contest, making Miami's chances even better in this matchup.

It is hard to pinpoint exactly what has been going right for Chicago, but whatever it is, it's really working. Guard Josh Giddey and center Nikola Vucevic have been fantastic, combining to average 37.4 points per game. Making things even better is the fact that star guard Coby White recently returned from injury, averaging 26.0 points in the two contests he has played this year. The depth has also been surprisingly good, with Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu, and Matas Buzelis all contributing to the Bulls' shocking start to the year. 

Spread

  • Heat +2.5 (-104)
  • Bulls -2.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Heat +127
  • Bulls -133

Totals

  • Over 249.5 (-104)
  • Under 249.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Heat are 10-5 ATS this year.
  • The Heat are 3-4 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 9-6 in Miami's games.
  • The Bulls are 9-5 ATS this season.
  • The Bulls are a perfect 6-0 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over is 9-5 in Chicago's games.

Heat vs Bulls Injury Reports

Miami Heat

  • Andrew Wiggins, F - Out.
  • Nikola Jovic, F - Out.
  • Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Chicago Bulls

  • Tre Jones, G - Out.
  • Coby White, G - Questionable.
  • Jalen Smith, C - Questionable.
  • Zach Collins, C - Out.

Heat vs Bulls Prediction and Pick

There are several appealing options to pick from in this game, but the best is Chicago's spread. Despite their comparatively poor roster, the Bulls have shown that they can hang with the best teams in the NBA on a nightly basis. Because of the upstart nature of this Chicago team, the bookmakers continue to underrate them, especially when they play at home. The Heat will hang around against just about anybody, but several injuries, most importantly to Wiggins and Jovic, will leave them shorthanded in the scoring department. That fact makes the under worth a look, but the Bulls' spread remains the best play on the board.

Chicago BullsMiami Heat
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers
NBATyrese Maxey Scores 54 Points as 76ers Win Against Bucks in OvertimeDiana Beasley
Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket in the first half during a game against the Golden State Warriors. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NBALos Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball in the second half against the New York Knicks. (Elsa/Getty Images)
NBAGolden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub