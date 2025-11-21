ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Florida State Seminoles at NC State Wolfpack: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
Duce Robinson #0 and Gunnar Hansen #55 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 ACC) rebounded with a 34-14 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday, holding opposing quarterback Kyron Drones to 125 passing yards. FSU and this weekend's opponent, NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC), will battle for a critical 6-5 record and clinched bowl eligibility when the Seminoles visit the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium, set for 8 p.m. EST this Friday night. 

NC State crashed in Week 12 following the high of an upset win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 1. Despite a helpful bye week on the weekend prior, the Wolfpack was walloped 41-7 at No. 15 Miami, outgained by an ugly margin of 581-183. NCSU has lost five of its last six against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

The teams' different trajectories are not lost on Las Vegas. Bookmakers have made the FSU Seminoles into substantial point-spread favorites for a contest with a high-scoring O/U forecast of 61.5 total points.

Spread

  • Seminoles -6.5 (-104)
  • Wolfpack +6.5 (-108)

Money line 

  • Seminoles -213
  • Wolfpack +203

Total 

  • Over 59.5 (-104)
  • Under 59.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Florida State is 6-2 against NC State in the last eight matchups.
  • North Carolina State is 4-1 at home this season. 
  • FSU has lost three consecutive road games.

Florida State Seminoles at NC State Wolfpack Injury Reports 

Florida State Seminoles

  • Wide receiver Duce Robinson is probable with a shoulder injury.
  • Tight end Chase Loftin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

NC State Wolfpack

  • Running back Isiah Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Safety Terrente Hinton is out with an undisclosed injury.

Florida State Seminoles at NC State Wolfpack Predictions and Picks 

FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson has become the Seminoles' most potent offensive weapon in 2025. The junior wideout is approaching the 1000-yard mark for the year following six catches for 134 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech in Week 12. "Duce, Duce, Duce … the receiver continues to put up jaw dropping performances week in and week out for the Seminoles," offers Perry Kostidakis of Tomahawk Nation. "He's definitely an NFL talent." 

NC State's defense looks like a liability after surrendering so much turf at Miami. But it's quarterback CJ Bailey's offense that's been performing much better at home than away. The Wolfpack has merely one home-field loss compared to four defeats elsewhere. NC State's offensive line can't protect Bailey from getting chased by edge-rushers in a hostile arena like they can in the friendly atmosphere of Raleigh.

FSU can't rush the pocket as nimbly as Miami with the Wolfpack hosting Friday's fracas. Look for NC State's offense to move the chains cautiously and manufacture field-goal drives, then battle hard on defense compared to last week's letdown. Expect an under-total-points outcome from this game.

Kurt BoyerWriter
