Cowboys’ Curfew Violation Leads to Disciplinary Action for Wide Receivers

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens faced consequences for breaking the team's curfew before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, both sat out the first series.

The Cowboys set a 10 p.m. PT curfew before the game, a common rule for visiting teams. This helps ensure everyone is prepared and accountable.

Both players were seen at Red Rock Casino having dinner and drinks before staying out past curfew. Rumors circulated that Lamb appeared unwell outside the casino. However, he assured everyone these were false claims.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer mentioned that discipline was applied after the curfew breach but didn't provide details. The players were informed of the repercussions before the game.

NFL teams often have behavior guidelines, and curfews are part of that. The Cowboys have imposed behavior restrictions before, like with past players including Dez Bryant, to maintain professional standards.

In the game, Lamb had five catches for 66 yards, scoring a touchdown. Pickens excelled with nine catches for 144 yards, matching his top score. He also caught a 37-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott.

This game marked Pickens' third 100-yard performance since he joined the Cowboys from Pittsburgh. This season, he's made 58 catches for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. Lamb, despite missing three games, has accumulated 40 catches for 557 yards with two touchdowns.

Pickens expressed frustration about starting on the bench but noted the good relationship with Schottenheimer. "Not the start we wanted. CeeDee and I wanted to be on the field," he told ESPN.

Coach Schottenheimer spoke highly of the connection and talent the two bring to the team. He hopes Pickens stays with the Cowboys as his free agency approaches. "Sign me up. I mean, what do you say? Those two guys, I just love their camaraderie, man. I love the firepower they give us," Schottenheimer told ESPN.