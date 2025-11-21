Buccaneers vs Rams: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to end their two-game losing streak and tighten up their defense as they battle the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The Buccaneers are 6-4 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Buffalo Bills, 44-32, on the road. It was a back and forth shootout, but Tampa fell short in the fourth quarter. The Bucs were good on third downs and won in rushing yards 202-97. Tampa Bay turned the ball over twice and the defense picked up three turnovers. The Buccaneers were 2-for-4 in the red zone and the defense was 1-for-4 in red zone stops. Sean Tucker led the way on offense with 19 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams are 8-2 and first in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-19 at home. It was a low-scoring and defensive grind, and Los Angeles led from start to finish. The Rams didn't do well on third downs and lost 414-249 in total yards. Los Angeles also lost in time of possession, but the defense picked up four turnovers. The Rams were 3-for-4 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 3-for-4 in stops. Quarterback Matthew Stafford went 15-of-28 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Buccaneers +7.5 (-113)

Rams -7.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +300

Rams -317

Total

Over 49.5 (-104)

Under 49.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Rams Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last eight games.

Tampa Bay is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

Tampa Bay is 1-9-1 ATS in its last 11 games against the LA Rams.

The LA Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the LA Rams' last five games.

The LA Rams are 5-0 SU in their last five games.

Buccaneers vs Rams Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ben Bredeson, G - Questionable

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable

Chris Braswell, LB - Questionable

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Jamel Dean, CB - Questionable

Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable

Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams

Xavier Smith, WR - Questionable

Nate Landman, LB - Questionable

Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve

Quentin Lake, S - Injured reserve

Tyler Higbee, TE - Injured reserve

Tutu Atwell, WR - Injured reserve

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - Injured reserve

Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve

Buccaneers vs Rams Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is currently ranked 15th in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, tied for 10th in points scored, and tied for 21st in points conceded. The Buccaneers' offense has been inconsistent and still dealing with some key injuries on offense. The production is still there, but the defense hasn't played well in three of the last four games. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will need to play sharp, and the offensive line will be tested on the Rams pass rush.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and second in points allowed. Stafford leads the league with 27 touchdown passes, and he hardly throws interceptions anymore. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are key playmakers, and they will be tough to contain. The Rams have won five games in a row and four of those wins were by double digits. Los Angeles is looking to keep pace for the one seed in the conference and also keep their division lead spot. The Rams will try to keep the good red zone conversions going and pick up turnovers for good field position.

Best Bet: Rams Spread