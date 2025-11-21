ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Big Ten in Play as SEC Takes a Nap

Craig Shemon
Big Ten In Play

Puddles the mascot of the Oregon Ducks does push ups during the game against the Portland State Vikings during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Big Ten in Play: The college football fate of two Big Ten teams are in play with an important game this weekend while the SEC takes its annual nap against second tier non-conference opponents ahead of rivalry week.

The biggest game in the Big Ten has #15 USC at #7 Oregon. The Trojans have two losses to Notre Dame and Illinois. They were good enough to win both. But they let the Notre Dame game get away by giving up an untimely kickoff return for a touchdown and they committed a late turnover. At Illinois they fell way behind and came back to take a fourth quarter lead only to lose it when Illinois kicked a game winning field goal. THAT'S the game they will lose sleep over. Unless they beat Oregon Saturday. A win over the Ducks likely propels Lincoln Riley's team into the playoffs. A loss - a third loss - and they will be out.

BIG TEN IN PLAY

Oregon, on the other hand, will solidify their place in the playoffs with the win. If they lose to the Trojans they are probably out of the playoffs with a lack of quality wins on their schedule.

Meanwhile, the SEC schedule is full of easy wins this weekend: Samford is at Texas A&M. Charlotte is at Georgia. Eastern Illinois is at Alabama. Mercer is at Auburn. Coastal Carolina is at South Carolina. And Western Kentucky is at LSU. Wow. We will just call those friendly scrimmages instead of actual games.

Big Ten in Play: For the latest college football talk and analysis about the important college football games tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

