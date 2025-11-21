Are The Bills Broken After Another Loss?

Are the Bills Broken? It depends. Thursday night the Buffalo Bills traveled to Houston and lost to the Texans 23-19. The Bills are still in decent shape at 7-4 but their hopes of winning the division are waning as the New England Patriots keep winning. And even though the Texans are just 6-5 with the win their defense looks elite. At least they did last night against the Bills offensive line. The Texans sacked Josh Allen 8 times.

To make matters worse, the Bills, who watched Josh Allen score 6 total touchdowns last week vs the Buccaneers, only scored one offensive touchdown all night. It came on a 45 yard run by James Cook on their opening drive. After that they posted a Ray Davis 97 yard kickoff return for a TD and added two field goals. The rest of the night looked like an absolute struggle to move the ball.

ARE THE BILLS BROKEN?

The Bills are still good. Last week's win against the Buccaneers was proof. But we have to ask; Are the Bills Broken? Because they have also lost to some very bad teams. In fact, every time they travel to the deep south they lose. They lost at Atlanta, at Miami and at Houston. Crazy right?

Their next few opponents alternate between good and bad with their next game at Pittsburgh, followed by Cincinnati, at New England, at Cleveland and Philadelphia. There are still enough future wins on their schedule to get into the playoffs. But they will not get a good seed and they will have to hit the road in the post season. Let's hope for their sakes those games are not in the deep south.