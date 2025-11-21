Alex Ovechkin Scores Hat Trick, Enters Top 10 in NHL Points

Alex Ovechkin notched his 33rd career hat trick and an assist as the Washington Capitals surged past the Montreal Canadiens, 8-4, on November 20, 2025. This achievement propelled him into 10th place on the NHL all-time points list with 1,643 points, surpassing Joe Sakic by two points.

Famous for reaching 1,000 points with one team, Ovechkin continues to climb the all-time points ladder. During his career, he’s consistently broken records for both goals and points, all while wearing the Capitals jersey.

With 907 career goals, he leads the pack. This season, he’s accumulated 10 goals in 21 games, including seven in his last six games and goals in four consecutive games. Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's goal record of 894. He’s topped the NHL in goals nine times.

He initiated the scoring with a power-play goal just a minute in, later assisting Ethen Frank’s goal, helping the Capitals hold their advantage. Ovechkin is the leader for career power-play goals. Since his rookie days, he's been a vital player.

In the third period, Ovechkin scored two more, including an impressive empty-netter from his own zone, completing his hat trick. This effort cemented the Capitals’ 8-4 victory. He also leads the record books for most career empty-net goals.

Ethen Frank contributed with two goals and two assists, and Sonny Milano added two more. Jakob Chychrun scored, Dylan Strome provided three assists, and Charlie Lindgren stayed strong with 24 saves. The Capitals’ lineup significantly contributed to their recent victories, with Frank serving as a dependable backup scorer.

Now, Ovechkin joins the ranks of those scoring six goals in four games at age 40 or beyond, alongside Teemu Selanne. This underscores Ovechkin's talent for excelling even in later years.

This win improved the Capitals to an 11-8-2 record, marking their third consecutive victory. It was their only away game in an eight-game stretch. Meanwhile, Montreal’s difficulties continued with five consecutive losses and seven out of eight games lost. Washington’s recent performance has enhanced their standings.

Ethen Frank praised Ovechkin, stating, "We’re still amazed at what he can do, and I'm sure he's not slowing down," Frank stated to the source. Ovechkin’s leadership and skills often serve as inspiration for his younger teammates, who frequently acknowledge his impact.

Ovechkin's milestone point came via a goal assisted by Dylan Strome with 3:57 remaining. Strome has developed great chemistry with Ovechkin, often assisting on significant goals that enhance the team's offensive power.