Oilers vs Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Oilers are 9-9-4 and fifth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Washington Capitals, 7-4 on the road. Edmonton was down 2-0 early, and from there, they just went back and forth with the Caps and just couldn't come back. The Oilers outshot the Capitals 30-21 and won 29-25 in faceoffs. Washington outhit Edmonton 16-11. The Oilers were 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Edmonton had a lot of good looks blocked by the Capitals' defense. Darnell Nurse was the second star of the game with two goals.

The Lightning are 10-7-2 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils, 5-1 at home. The Bolts built up a 3-0 lead and scored in every period. The Devils won in shots, faceoffs, and hits but couldn't get anything going on offense. Tampa Bay was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 2-for-3 on the power play. The Lightning picked up all three of the three-star spots and Jake Guentzel was the first star with a hat trick.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-178)

Lightning -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Oilers +144

Lightning -150

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Edmonton's last eight games.

Edmonton is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

Edmonton is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Tampa Bay is 5-2 SU in its last seven games at home.

Tampa Bay is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Lightning Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Curtis Lazar, C - Out

Noah Philp, C - Out

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C - Injured reserve

Kasperi Kapanen, RW - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Cernak, D - Day-to-day

Victor Hedman, D - Day-to-day

Pontus Holmberg, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Nick Paul, LW - Injured reserve

Oilers vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is 19th in scoring, 28th in goals against, third on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Connor McDavid leads the team in assists and points. The last four Oilers games have been high-scoring ones and their last two losses were blowout ones. This will be stop six of seven on Edmonton's road trip and so far, they have gone 2-3. The Oilers have been playing a lot of good teams on this trip and maybe fatigue has hit them at the end. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for Edmonton. They will look to find some puck luck again.

Tampa Bay is 15th in scoring, 13th in goals against, 20th on the power play, and tied for fourth on the penalty kill. Guentzel leads the team in goals and points. Lately, the Lightning have been in win-loss mode and things are starting to heat up. They are the more balanced team and their power play is coming off of a solid game. The Bolts are 5-5 at home and usually their home record is better than that. They just took down one of the best teams in the league in the Devils and made it look easy. Tampa will try to carry that momentum into facing a tired Oilers team.

Best Bet: Lightning Spread