Mysterious Bills Face Texans on Thursday Night

Mysterious Bills Face Texans: Thursday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans. A thumbnail preview would suggest the Bills might coast to an easy victory. They are 6 point favorites. And the Texans are without quarterback CJ Stroud who has been out several weeks with a concussion.

But this matchup is more complicated than that. The Bills have a solid 7-3 record but the Patriots passed them by in the division standings at 9-2. There have been times when Bills quarterback Josh Allen seemed like a lock to repeat as the league MVP. Like when he carried the team to a come from behind win in week one vs the Ravens. Or last week when he scored 6 - yes 6 - touchdowns against the Bucs. Let's also give him credit for engineering a win against their nemesis Kansas City Chiefs.

But two of their three losses have been to the lowly Falcons and Dolphins! Those are hard to explain. Especially the Dolphins game in Miami a couple weeks ago. They were outplayed in every part of the game. It seemed like getting out of the cool weather in Buffalo and arriving in comfortable south Florida weather put them in vacation mode.

Meanwhile the Texans barely beat the Titans 16-13 last week. The Titans may be the worst team in the league. But the week before, backup quarterback Davis Mills led the Texans to overcome a 19 point deficit in the 4th quarter to beat the Jags.