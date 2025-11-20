Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday in a battle of teams that have underachieved in 2025. The Clippers were widely expected to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference but have only managed to amass a 4-10 record so far. Only one of those four victories came against a team with a winning record, making matters even worse. The Magic have not been quite as bad, going 8-7, but as a team that was expected to fight for the Eastern Conference crown, the record is nonetheless disappointing.

A major concern in the preseason for the Clippers was their ability to stay healthy, and the injury bug has already reared its ugly head. Star forward Kawhi Leonard has only played in six games, forward Derrick Jones Jr. will miss six weeks with an MCL injury, and guard Bradley Beal has already suffered a season-ending injury. Los Angeles will continue to rely on James Harden and Ivica Zubac to do the heavy lifting, while a fairly solid supporting cast made up of John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Kris Dunn will keep things afloat until reinforcements arrive.

The Magic have also suffered a loss to injury, with forward Paolo Banchero suffering a short-term groin injury that will force him to miss this contest. Without Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane will have to take on the majority of the scoring responsibilities. The Magic remain an intimidating defensive matchup for any team in the NBA, especially for a Los Angeles team that is missing one of their key offensive pieces in Leonard.

Spread

Clippers +5.5 (-108)

Magic -5.5 (-115)

Money line

Clippers +182

Magic -239

Totals

Over 218.5 (-114)

Under 218.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Clippers vs Magic Betting Trends

The Clippers are 4-10 ATS this year.

The Clippers are 3-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 8-6 in Los Angeles's games.

The Magic are 3-5 ATS when playing at home.

The Magic are 4-8 ATS when they enter the game as a favorite.

The under is 5-3 in Orlando's games

Clippers vs Magic Injury Reports

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, F - Out.

Bradley Beal, G - Out.

Derrick Jones Jr., F - Out.

Jordan Miller, G - Day-to-Day.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero, F - Out.

Clippers vs Magic Prediction and Pick