Joe Burrow Takes Full Practice Session, Could Return Against Patriots

Joe Burrow finally practiced on Wednesday after a turf toe injury kept him out since September 14. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback participated in 11-on-11 drills, bringing him closer to rejoining the team.

Although Burrow hasn't rejoined the active roster yet, he's in a 21-day practice window to get back in shape. Surgery led him to miss seven games, a significant absence. Earlier in his career, he dealt with injuries like a torn ACL and MCL in 2020 and a wrist injury in 2023.

Thanksgiving might mark his return. However, with the Bengals' 3-7 record and recent difficulties, the decision remains up in the air. Losing seven of their last eight games adds more pressure on their decisions.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor remarked, "Until we get through some practices, there's no reason for me to even speculate on that," when asked about Burrow starting against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Joe Flacco stepped in during recent games. Flacco dealt with a sprained shoulder from Week 9 against the Jets. Despite this, he managed some participation and kept up with game prep.

Having started five games, Flacco logged one win, completing 63.4% of his passes for 1,453 yards and 12 touchdowns. His efforts provided some offensive stability. Flacco told ESPN, "It's in your head a little bit to a certain extent. But I really am not that concerned with it."

Time with the Bengals reignited his motivation to play, looking toward a role for the 2026 season. He also hinted at free agency as an opportunity.

As Burrow recovers, his return could stir things up for the Bengals. Taylor stated, "Right now, he's of the mindset that he wants to play football for us. We'll just continue to get through his rehab progression and see where that ends up before we make any decision on how we want to proceed."