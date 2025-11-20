Herbstreit Pushes Back Against Accusations of SEC Bias in Podcast Episode

Kirk Herbstreit addressed claims of SEC bias on a recent episode of his "Nonstop" podcast. The sports analyst responded to critics who argued he preferred the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in his commentary.

Herbstreit highlighted that his evaluations concentrate on the College Football Playoff selection process. Ranking systems like the Sagarin ratings, AP, and coaches' polls recognize the SEC's competitive advantage. "I could care less about favoring the SEC," said Herbsreit.

He debunked the idea that having different opinions on the SEC's strength amounts to bias. He clarified that the SEC's perceived strength is based on real performance assessments related to college football, not personal preference.

Fans have called him an "SEC shill" and a "sellout" despite his connections to Ohio State and the Big Ten. Herbstreit faced criticism from Florida State fans over his opinions on the Seminoles' position after Jordan Travis got injured.

The topic of bias isn’t new for Herbstreit. ESPN, which shows SEC games, has encountered similar criticism. Accusations of a pro-SEC leaning at the expense of other conferences have emerged. Herbstreit mentioned he's never been instructed by ESPN to favor any conference.