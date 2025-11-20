ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Former Olympian: Ryan Wedding Now on FBI’s Most Wanted List

Diana Beasley
Ex-Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding is currently on the run, landing on the FBI's 10 most wanted list, accused of killing a federal witness. He's connected to extensive global crime operations.

U.S. prosecutors issued charges against Wedding on Wednesday. They claim he planned the witness's death, hoping it would halt the legal cases against his drug organization. The person was shot at a Medellín, Colombia restaurant earlier this year, according to the prosecutors.

Ryan Wedding, who previously gained fame for his 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic appearance, is now accused of leading what U.S. Attorney General Pam Bonili calls "one of the world's deadliest drug networks." His group allegedly supplies 60 metric tons of cocaine yearly into the Los Angeles area from Mexico, making him Canada's largest cocaine dealer.

Claims against him include murder, witness tampering, and drug trafficking. The charge also implicates others, including a Canadian lawyer, in the witness's murder.

The U.S. increased its reward for tips leading to Wedding’s capture from $10 million to $15 million. This action highlights his group's vastness and the serious threat it represents.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control believes Wedding operates out of Mexico. There, he allegedly continues illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, while overseeing many murders worldwide. His group also uses cryptocurrency to launder money and conceal wealth.

Prosecutors allege he led the drug trade from 2011 to 2024, with support from Andrew Clark. In 2024, he was accused of heading an ongoing crime syndicate, linked to the murders of two family members in Canada.

The United States, in collaboration with Mexico’s financial regulators, targeted Wedding’s network. Wedding and associates, including a website operator, are accused of these crimes.

