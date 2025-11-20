Devils vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Devils are 13-5-1 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on the road. The Bolts built up a 3-0 lead and scored in every period. The Devils outshot the Lightning 32-29, won in hits 17-14, and had the edge in faceoffs 31-24. New Jersey was 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. A lot of forwards and defensemen had multiple shots on net but a bunch of negative points in the plus/minus category.

The Panthers are 10-8-1 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-5 at home. This was a wild game that had goals in bunches for both teams. Vancouver was up 2-0, the Panthers scored five unanswered goals, and then the Canucks scored three unanswered goals to tie the game. Florida would retake the lead right away and get a power play and empty net goal for insurance. The Panthers outshot the Canucks 41-15 and won in hits 24-13. Florida was 2-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Panthers had two of the three-star spots, and Seth Jones was the first star with two goals.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-186)

Panthers -1.5 (+163)

Money line

Devils +133

Panthers -138

Total

OVER 5.5 (-117)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Panthers Betting Trends

New Jersey is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games.

New Jersey is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Florida.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New Jersey's last six games when playing on the road against Florida.

Florida is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Florida's last 10 games against New Jersey.

Florida is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games at home.

Devils vs Panthers Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes, C - Injured reserve

Cody Glass, C - Injured reserve

Brett Pesce, D - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Cole Schwindt, C - Day-to-day

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Eetu Luostarinen, C - Day-to-day

Devils vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 13th in scoring, 14th in goals against, tied for eighth on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists. The Devils won the first matchup of the season, 3-1. New Jersey usually bounces back from a loss right away and has only lost two games in a row once this season. They are a complete team on offense, defense, and special teams. This will be the fourth of a five-game road trip, and so far, they have gone 2-1. They will look to bounce back from a bad loss and convert on those power play chances.

Florida is 20th in scoring, 17th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals and points. The Panthers have a strong home record of 7-2-1 and their aggressive forechecking style will challenge the Devils' puck management and ability to exit their own zone. In their last few games, Florida has been lighting the lamp in bunches, but the defense has been letting in a decent amount as well.

Best Bet: Over