Tweaking the CFP Rankings: Tuesday the college football playoff committee rolled out its 3rd set of weekly college football rankings. Three down and three to go. When the final list is posted after Conference Championship weekend we will know which 12 teams are in the playoff.

For the top 3, Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M it was all business as usual as they remain the same. Although, A&M got a big scare against South Carolina Saturday. But Oklahoma's road win at Alabama caused the biggest shake up. Bama dropped 6 spaces from 4th to 10th and now they sit on the playoff bubble. Meanwhile Oklahoma jumped 3 spots to 8th. Georgia, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, and Oregon all moved up one to fill 4-7. Notre Dame remained at 9 and will probably remain there with Syracuse and Stanford remaining on their schedule.

Tweaking the CFP Rankings: In the middle of the pack Miami and USC both jumped 2 spots to 13th and 15th respectively. The Canes are trying to crack the playoff field as an at large team. Meanwhile Lincoln Riley and USC are coming off a solid win vs Iowa but face a make-or-break game at #7 Oregon this weekend.

Texas was the biggest loser of the bunch. They dropped 7 spots to 17th with their sound loss to Georgia. On the back end, Illinois, Missouri, Houston, Tulane and Arizona State are all new comers to the poll at 21-25 respectively.