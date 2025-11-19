Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday to finish the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors have alternated between looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA and a play-in team, winning huge games against the San Antonio Spurs and losing to the Indiana Pacers. The Heat have remained consistently mediocre, going 8-6 while hanging around in nearly every game they play in. Doing so against Golden State would go a long way in proving that Miami is a legitimate playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors have leaned on superstar guard Stephen Curry. The future Hall of Famer is again the focal point of everything Golden State does on offense, making the ankle injury he suffered on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic all the more difficult to deal with. Curry still has a chance to suit up on Wednesday, but it does seem somewhat unlikely. Left to pick up the pieces is forward Jimmy Butler, who has been shockingly quiet to start the season. Playing a defensively sound team like the Heat without a player of Curry's caliber is never fun, but Golden State will have to make do.

Unlike the Warriors, Miami has relied on a surprisingly deep roster to keep it in games. Star guard Tyler Herro is yet to play this season, and center Bam Adebayo has also missed a handful of games. As a result, head coach Erik Spoelstra has turned to a combination of Nikola Jovic, Norman Powell, and Kel'el Ware to lead the Heat. It helps that the culture of the team remains intact, helping Spoelstra's squad play excellent defense while making very few mental mistakes.

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-113)

Heat -6.5 (+100)

Money line

Warriors +194

Heat -203

Totals

Over 232.5 (-122)

Under 232.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Warriors vs Heat Betting Trends

The Warriors are 9-7 ATS this season.

The Warriors are 4-7 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 11-5 in Golden State's games.

The Heat are 9-5 ATS this year.

The Heat are 6-1 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 9-5 in Miami's games.

Warriors vs Heat Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, G - Day-to-Day.

De'Anthony Melton, G - Out.

Jonathan Kuminga, F - Out.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Bam Adebayo, C - Out.

Warriors vs Heat Prediction and Pick