Giants’ Cam Skattebo Defends His Surprise WWE Appearance at ‘Monday Night Raw’

Injured New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo delighted fans by appearing at WWE Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden. He got into a confrontation with WWE stars from The Judgment Day group, making the night even more exciting.

Skattebo, who was attending with comedian Andrew Schulz and some Giants teammates, got into a shoving match with The Judgment Day after their loss. John Cena's final Monday Night Raw appearance at Madison Square Garden attracted a massive crowd and a lot of media attention.

During the show, Skattebo wore a Matt Rempe jersey, paying homage to the New York Rangers enforcer. This resonated well with local fans, highlighting his connections to New York sports. Giants fans and sports talk radio voiced concern about Skattebo's physical involvement during his ankle recovery.

Speaking about the incident, Skattebo defended his actions on social media, saying, "I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t feel good. I’m getting better every day and I wanted to show the fans I’m still here and still part of this city," said Skattebo to NFL.com. The crossover moment quickly went viral, sparking debates about pro athletes’ extracurricular activities and associated risks.

Skattebo's WWE Raw appearance is part of a trend where NFL players show up at wrestling events. Notable examples include Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania and Lawrence Taylor's match at WrestleMania XI, emphasizing a strong link between the NFL and WWE.

The Judgment Day, known for playing villainous roles, often goes after celebrities at events, continuing WWE’s tradition of involving stars from other sports. This encounter with The Judgment Day added to WWE's history of celebrity involvement.

Despite his injury, Skattebo's attendance reignited discussions about professional athletes’ responsibilities during recovery. Some fans praised his community involvement, while others worried about the potential risk to his recovery. Meanwhile, the event celebrated John Cena’s career, bringing local sports figures into the show to connect with New York fans.