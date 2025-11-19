Champ Kelly Leads Miami Dolphins With Uncertain Future Ahead

Champ Kelly, the interim general manager for the Miami Dolphins, took on his role without any guarantee of a long-term position. Owner Stephen Ross hasn't given any assurances beyond 2025.

Kelly assumed the role of interim GM in October 2025 after Chris Grier's departure. Before this, he served as a senior staff member with the team, starting in March. Kelly also stepped in as interim GM for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and had various roles with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Raiders.

He mentioned that his position and those of the players depend on how well they perform this season. "If I can meet them with that commonality, that vulnerability, you build trust," Kelly told Phin Phanatic.

Players are competing for their spots or new contracts, while Kelly is counting on them to do well under head coach Mike McDaniel's plan. He noted that both he and the players are seeking stability, making them dependent on each other.

This scenario presents a unique challenge, with Kelly feeling the same pressure as the players. Everyone is required to prove themselves for the rest of the season.

Kelly emphasizes honesty and building confidence within the team during this transition. His past experience as a player and executive gives him valuable insight into the pressures faced by staff and athletes.