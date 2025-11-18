NBA Issues Warning to Draymond Green After Argument with Pelicans Fan

The NBA issued a warning to Draymond Green after a verbal exchange with a fan sitting courtside during the Golden State Warriors' 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Green managed to avoid a fine for this incident.

The altercation began in the second quarter. A fan repeatedly called Green "Angel Reese," referencing a WNBA player. Warriors players and staff quickly stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

Green wasn't penalized during the game, and the fan received a warning. By halftime, Green tallied six assists, no field goals, and seven rebounds. He wrapped up the game with eight points, ten rebounds, and those assists.

Reflecting on the incident, Green acknowledged the taunt initially made him laugh. "The joke was good for a bit, but he can't keep calling me a woman... He went silent later, so it worked out," Green told Yahoo Sports.

Green has previously been fined for incidents with fans. In 2022, he was fined for swearing at a fan. These fines have established him as a player often involved in on-court disputes.

This time, his back-and-forth with the Pelicans fan didn't violate any NBA regulations. The incident adds to his controversial reputation, further strengthening his image as a contentious figure in the league.

Over the years, Green's name has frequently appeared on the technical foul leaderboards, leading them in 2016 and 2019. During the 2016 playoffs, he faced a $25,000 fine for kicking Steven Adams, with his repeated offenses resulting in a finals suspension.

Apart from rival teams, Green's altercations have involved teammates too. A famous dispute with Jordan Poole in 2022 and another with Kevin Durant during the 2018-19 season received significant media coverage.