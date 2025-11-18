Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Warriors have caught fire in recent play, marching to three straight wins behind absolutely absurd numbers from superstar guard Stephen Curry. In that span, Curry averaged 34.7 points and 5.5 assists, stats that encapsulate a couple of enormously clutch moments that were key to Golden State's victories. The Magic have been on a decent run of their own lately, only having a three-game win streak shattered in overtime by the Houston Rockets. However, Orlando will be without star forward Paolo Banchero, making things exponentially more difficult on Tuesday.

While Curry is certainly the focal point of this team, the Warriors have quietly established both an excellent lineup and depth around him. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green highlight a solid support system, and players like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Al Horford have proven themselves to be valuable bench pieces. That well-rounded quality makes Golden State a tough out for any team in the NBA, including a hobbled Magic team.

Despite entering the season with sky-high expectations, Orlando has already had its ups and downs. The persistent problem has been the lack of 3-point shooting, an ailment that has haunted the Magic since last season. Shooting guard Desmond Bane has not provided the shooting boost many expected of him, leaving forwards Franz Wagner and Banchero to continue to handle the offensive load. The Magic remain a tough defensive matchup for anyone, something they will have to lean on against the loaded Warriors.

Spread

Warriors -3.5 (-103)

Magic +3.5 (-104)

Money line

Warriors -152

Magic +143

Totals

Over 223.5 (+101)

Under 223.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Warriors vs Magic Betting Trends

The Warriors are 9-6 ATS this season.

The Warriors are 4-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 10-5 in Golden State's games.

The Magic are 6-8 ATS this year.

The Magic are 2-5 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 5-2 when Orlando plays at home.

Warriors vs Magic Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton, G - Out.

Jonathan Kuminga, F - Out.

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs, G - Day-to-Day.

Paolo Banchero, F - Out.

Warriors vs Magic Prediction and Pick