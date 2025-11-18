Devils vs Lightning Odds, Spread, and Total

The Lightning return to Benchmark International Arena looking to rebound from a late-game collapse against Vancouver on Sunday, taking on the rolling New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST Tuesday on NHL Network.

Tampa Bay (9-7-2) has relied heavily on Andrei Vasilevskiy, who carries a 2.77 goals-against average. Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel lead the Lightning with eight goals each, and Brandon Hagel's return provides extra scoring depth.

New Jersey (13-4-1) enters on a 4-0-1 stretch but must adjust without leading scorer Jack Hughes, sidelined with a laceration. Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer continue to pace the offense in his absence.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-186)

Lightning -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline

Devils +150

Lightning -156

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Lightning Betting Trends

The Devils are 2-8 against the spread in the past 10 games, going 2-4 on the road.

The Lightning are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games but 0-5 at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Devils' past seven games.

The under has hit in 10 of the Lightning's past 15 matchups.

The total has gone over in six of the last nine matchups between the Devils and Lightning.

The Lightning have won 15 of the last 20 meetings between these teams.

Devils vs Lightning Injury Reports

Devils

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Cody Glass, C — Out (upper body).

Jack Hughes, C — Out (finger).

Dougie Hamilton, D — Out (lower body).

Connor Brown, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Zack MacEwen, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Lightning

Victor Hedman, D — Day to day (undisclosed).

Anthony Cirelli, C — Day to day (upper body).

Pontus Holmberg, RW — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Ryan McDonagh, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Dominic James, C — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Nick Paul, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Devils vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

"On one hand, it's almost a little bit surprising to see New Jersey as the underdog, given how great the team's played this season so far. However, the loss of Jack Hughes will prove difficult to overcome .... Adapting to life without the star may take some time, and the matchup against Tampa Bay is a tough one to begin with. The star power in the Lightning's lines outclasses that of the Devils, and while Jake Allen's outplayed Andrei Vasilevskiy this season, it's still difficult to envision New Jersey keeping up in the absence of its top scorer." — Keagan Smith, DraftKings Network

"New Jersey rolls into this matchup as one of the top teams in the NHL to start the season, but they will be on the road and are missing their best player .... Tampa Bay has lost two of their last three games, and they are also dealing with some important injuries. The Lightning have allowed at least six goals in two of their last three games, and they have scored three goals or fewer in four straight. I think this game is a true toss-up, so I will take the Devils." — David Racey, PickDawgz