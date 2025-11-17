The Chiefs are .500 and it's mid-November. After Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos, Kansas City's record is 5-5. It is weird because over the past decade it would take the Chiefs nearly two seasons to collect 5 losses. To make matters worse, the Broncos are a divisional foe and improved to 9-2. The Broncos have an ability to win games late and now have a four game lead on the Chiefs with seven games to go plus they currently own a tie breaker over the Chiefs. However the two will meet again on Christmas day in Kansas City.

So what's wrong with the Chiefs? They began the season 0-2. The lost to a good Chargers team (the Chargers were healthy then) in Brazil and they lost to the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. They evened their record with wins against a bad Giants team and an injured Ravens roster. But a prime time loss to the Jaguars remains one of the great mysteries of the season.

THE CHIEFS ARE .500

Andy Reid's team strung 3 wins together against the Lions, Raiders and Commanders. But two more losses to the Bills and now the Broncos has everyone scratching their head. The have been inconsistent with star wide receivers in and out of the lineup. And their offensive line has been an issue. Therefore Patrick Mahomes hasn't been able to be Patrick Mahomes. At one point he got smoked on a sack and complained to the ref about getting hit. The problem was it was a standard-issue hit but the cry-baby Mahomes used to get crazy favorable treatment from he officials. But the leagues' fan base caught on to that so it seems to have tapered off.