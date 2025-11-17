Shedeur Sanders Debuts for Browns in Disastrous First NFL Game Against Ravens

Shedeur Sanders got his first NFL action as the Cleveland Browns' quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Sanders came in when Dillon Gabriel, the starter, suffered a concussion.

He entered midway through the game, marking his debut with the main squad. The Browns picked him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders completed 4 of 16 attempts, totaling 47 yards. He threw one interception and couldn't lead the Browns to any scoring drives in the second half.

His first NFL pass reached Cedric Tillman. Sanders also found David Njoku for an 8-yard gain, although his accuracy was a problem. The Browns lost 23-16 to the Ravens after holding a 16-10 lead at halftime. Sanders didn’t contribute any points in the second half.

Two notable plays stood out for Sanders. He nearly completed a 30-yard touchdown pass that was stopped in the end zone. A 25-yard throw to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also drew attention. But Baltimore’s defense posed a tough challenge, sacking him twice and forcing an intentional grounding penalty.

Coach Kevin Stefanski stated Dillon Gabriel will return to his starting role once he clears protocols. Sanders started due to Gabriel's injury, not a change in strategy. Before this, Sanders hadn’t practiced with the starting group.

The intention was for Gabriel to develop as the lead quarterback, with veteran Joe Flacco as backup. Sanders is seen as a future prospect. His debut highlighted that adjusting to the NFL is tough, showing that college success doesn’t immediately translate.

This loss highlights the Browns' quarterback issues this season. Joe Flacco and Gabriel have both struggled with performance and injuries. Sanders’ chance was unplanned but showed the need for preparedness.