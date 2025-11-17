Knicks vs Heat: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks will look for their second win in a row as they battle the Miami Heat for the second game in a row on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Knicks are 8-4 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup game 140-132 at home. Every quarter was pretty close, but New York won the second quarter by 13. Field goal percentages were 46.3% (Heat) and 46.2% (Knicks). Three-pointers made and free throws were pretty even as well. The Knicks took care of the ball and their largest lead was 15 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way on offense with 39 points, and they had five players in double figures.

The Heat are 7-6 and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup game, 140-132 on the road. Miami was consistent on both sides of the ball and the defense was just below average in the second quarter, and that did them a bit. The Heat had 19 points conceded off of turnovers, compared to the Knicks, who had 10. Miami did well on fast break points and their largest lead was seven points. Norman Powell led the way on offense with 38 points. They had six players in double figures.

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-103)

Heat -1.5 (-107)

Money line

Knicks +111

Heat -117

Total

OVER 241.5 (-108)

UNDER 241.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends

New York is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of New York's last five games.

New York is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last seven games against New York.

Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last six games at home.

Knicks vs Heat Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, G - Out

Miles McBride, G - Day-to-day

OG Anunoby, F - Out

Kevin McCullar Jr., G - Day-to-day

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, C - Out

Tyler Herro, G - Out

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Knicks vs Heat Predictions and Picks

New York is currently fourth in points, tied for 12th in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Mikal Bridges leads the team in field goal percentage. The Knicks have the edge on the glass and in the paint. Towns will play a crucial role in this game and probably have a big game against the Heat's undersized frontcourt. New York will try to tighten up some of their defense and at least keep the scoring efficient. Also, keep the turnovers light and the 3-pointers made high.

Miami is currently second in points, 26th in points allowed, and 13th in point differential. Powell leads the team in points per game. The Heat lead the league in pace and have been a high-scoring offense that averages 125 points per game. Powell has been playing solidly, and his scoring efficiency has been trending up in the 30s. Like New York, Miami has a high-scoring offense and a middle-tier defense. They have lost two games in a row and even though the offense has been high, the defense hasn't been able to tighten things up in the critical moments. The Heat will try to limit some good scoring runs and try and get revenge from their NBA Cup game loss.

Best Bet: Over