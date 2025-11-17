Jake Paul to Face Anthony Joshua on Netflix December 19

The Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will host a highly anticipated boxing match featuring Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025. Most Valuable Promotions announced that this eight-round heavyweight bout will air live on Netflix. Netflix is expanding into live sports broadcasting following last year's Paul vs. Tyson event.

Paul was slated to fight Gervonta "Tank" Davis on November 14, but that fight was canceled due to domestic violence allegations against Davis. Paul then pivoted to Joshua, accelerating their negotiations and moving up the date from 2026.

For Joshua, this match serves as preparation before a February 2026 fight in Saudi Arabia. Boxing financier Turki Alalshikh confirmed during a recent interview: "We will have Joshua in our country in February." Joshua's team views this Miami fight as a way to stay active and assess his recovery after surgery.

There's chatter about a major fight with Tyson Fury if Joshua wins his February matchup. Alalshikh suggested this possibility: "Then there is the big fight, one of the great fights in the history of boxing — it will be in London, maybe in September."

Joshua holds 28 wins and 4 losses, with 25 knockouts. His last match ended in a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, raising questions about his standing among top fighters. Before that, he knocked out UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Joshua underwent elbow surgery earlier this year and is recuperating. Without a permanent trainer, he has worked with various coaches, including a brief stint with Oleksandr Usyk's team in Spain. Many are watching closely to see if Joshua is prepared for his upcoming fight with Paul.

Paul has a record of 12 wins and 1 loss, with 7 knockouts. He is ranked No. 14 among cruiserweights by the WBA. Recent victories over Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. have set the stage for this major challenge. Critics are concerned about the risks of facing Joshua, considering Joshua's experience and size.