Canucks vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Panthers get a shot at a reset on home ice as the Canucks arrive with a defense that has been anything but airtight. Puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Florida (9-8-1) has taken three of its last five but comes into the match off Saturday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Brad Marchand continues to drive the offense with 12 goals and 21 points, including five goals in his last six games. Anton Lundell's 11 assists have added balance to Florida's top six, and the Panthers' power play, now quietly up to 20%, has shaken off its early-season sluggishness and will face the Canucks' league-worst penalty kill (67.1%).

Sergei Bobrovsky (8-5-0, 2.63 GAA) remains the stabilizing force in net as Florida works to tighten up defensively after giving up at least three goals in four of its last five outings.

Vancouver (9-9-2) arrives in South Florida still searching for traction during an uneven stretch of its own. Elias Pettersson leads with 17 points, while Kiefer Sherwood has stepped up with a team-high 12 goals.

The Canucks' defense, however, allows 3.53 goals per game and continues to deal with a lengthy injury list that includes Thatcher Demko, Conor Garland, and Teddy Blueger. Kevin Lankinen (3.58 GAA, .890 save percentage) is expected to handle the crease.

Spread

Canucks +1.5 (-104)

Panthers -1.5 (-102)

Money line

Canucks +248

Panthers -258

Total

Over 6 (-111)

Under 6 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canucks vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Canucks are 9-10 against the spread but 6-4 on the road.

The Panthers are 5-13 against the spread, going 3-6 at home.

The over has hit in all of the Canucks' past nine games, as well as their last five road games.

The total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

The Canucks have won four of the last five matchups with the Panthers.

The Panthers have won six of the last nine games against the Canucks in Florida.

Canucks vs Panthers Injury Reports

Canucks

Conor Garland, RW — Out (undisclosed).

Filip Chytil, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Thatcher Demko, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Teddy Blueger, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Derek Forbort, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Out (upper body).

Dmitry Kulikov, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Tomas Nosek, LW — Injured reserve (knee).

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — Injured reserve (groin).

Aleksander Barkov, C — Injured reserve (knee).

Canucks vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

"Vancouver snapped their losing streak with a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, so they will be on a back-to-back here .... Florida has won two of their last three games, but they have had problems stringing more than one win together over the last few weeks. The Panthers may not score many goals, but they play strong defense and have the better power play unit. Both teams are dealing with injuries right now, but Vancouver has allowed 16 goals in their last four games. Take Florida -1.5 here." — David Racey, PickDawgz