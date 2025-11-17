ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Alabama Drops in Rankings After Loss to Oklahoma

Diana Beasley
John Mateer #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners
In a tight game, Alabama experienced a tough 23-21 loss to Oklahoma on November 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa. This setback hurt Alabama's playoff hopes.

Oklahoma excelled on defense, turning three turnovers into 17 points. They held Alabama to 57 yards in their last four drives. These crucial plays secured an important win for the Sooners, advancing their position and keeping playoff dreams alive.

The game shook up the Southeastern Conference and the College Football Playoff picture, causing top teams to shuffle positions.

Alabama's Ty Simpson completed 28-of-42 passes for 326 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Despite his efforts, Oklahoma's strong defense controlled the result, securing their win.

John Mateer, Oklahoma's quarterback, led with 161 yards and scored on the ground, clinching victory on the road. His performance, paired with the defense's power, allowed Oklahoma to defeat Alabama.

This loss not only affected Alabama's ranking but also caused changes among leading college teams. Analysts are eager to see the impact on game lineups and playoff scenarios.

AP Top 25

1. Ohio State (10-0)

2. Indiana (11-0)

3. Texas A&M (10-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Ole Miss (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas Tech (10-1)

8. Oklahoma (8-2)

9. Notre Dame (8-2)

10. Alabama (8-2)

11. BYU (9-1)

12. Vanderbilt (8-2)

13. Utah (8-2)

14. Miami (8-2)

15. Georgia Tech (9-1)

16. USC (8-2)

17. Texas (7-3)

18. Michigan (8-2)

19. Virginia (9-2)

20. Tennessee (7-3)

21. James Madison (9-1)

22. North Texas (9-1)

23. Missouri (7-3)

24. Tulane (8-2)

25. Houston (8-2)

College Football
