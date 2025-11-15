Listen to Win: 2025 Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
This Thanksgiving week, hoops fans — get ready to own the fort!

The 2025 Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off is bringing nonstop college basketball action to Suncoast Credit Union Arena!

Listen for your chance to win tickets to the Men’s Palms Division, with games on Day 1 and Day 2, and the Women’s Island Division on Friday night at 5 o’clock!
Big plays, big energy, and big matchups — it’s all going down Thanksgiving week in Fort Myers!

The Fort Myers Tip-Off — where college hoops meets paradise!

Listen to Craig Shemon & Company to win tickets!

  • 11/17: Win 11/24 PALMS DIVISION- 4 front row tickets
  • 11/18: Win 11/26 PALMS DIVISION- 4 front row tickets
  • 11/19: Win 11/28 ISLAND DIVISION- 4 front row tickets
  • 11/20: Win 4 tickets to 11/24,11/26, and 11/28
  • 11/21: Win 4 tickets to 11/24,11/26, and 11/28

Material Terms

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 11/17/25-11/21/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 15
  • What the prize is:
    • 2 tickets: Monday: Ft Myers Tip-Off - PALMS DIVISION - Day 1
      • Value: ($32.47 per ticket) or,
    • 2 tickets: Wednesday: Ft Myers Tip-Off - PALMS DIVISION - Day 2
      • Value: ($32.47 per ticket) or,
    • 2 tickets: Friday: Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off - ISLAND DIVISION - Friday Only
      • Value: ($22.08 per ticket) 
  • Who is providing the prize:  Fort Myers Tip Off

Diana BeasleyWriter
