Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida State Seminoles Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Virginia Tech Hokies will face the Florida State Seminoles in a classic ACC showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. The contest signals the continuation of a long stretch of conference games for the Hokies, putting the finish line in sight on what has been a nightmarish season for Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC). The Seminoles (1-5 ACC) have had a slightly better go of things but have still failed to live up to their preseason expectations, going 4-5 with losses to Stanford and Pittsburgh.

There have been very few positives throughout Virginia Tech's campaign. Former head coach Brent Pry was fired after a 0-3 start, and losses to Wake Forest, Louisville, and Georgia Tech showed how far behind the Hokies were in the ACC. This game against FSU is followed by contests with Miami and Virginia, allowing Virginia Tech the chance to get ripped apart in the final stretch of the season by superior ACC opponents.

The outlook for the Seminoles is much brighter. Aside from being a better team overall, FSU has an easier schedule down the stretch, with visits to NC State and Florida still to come. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos still pilots a dangerous offense that is punctuated by wide receiver Duce Robinson, a prolific receiving threat on the outside. Defensively, the 'Noles have been solid in recent games, allowing 51 points in the last three games combined. A date with a toothless VT attack should allow that unit to continue to play well.

Spread

Virginia Tech +13.5 (+104)

Florida State -13.5 (-113)

Money line

Virginia Tech +426

Florida State -488

Totals

Over 55.5 (-104)

Under 55.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Virginia Tech vs Florida State Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 2-8 ATS this year.

Virginia Tech is 1-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 6-4 in the Hokies' games.

The Seminoles are 4-6 ATS this season.

The Seminoles are 4-3 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-3 when Florida State plays at home.

Virginia Tech vs Florida State Injury Reports

Virginia Tech Hokies

Montavious Cunningham, G - Questionable.

Jojo Crim, CB - Questionable.

Florida State Seminoles

Ricky Knight III, CB - Questionable.

James Williams, DE - Questionable.

Virginia Tech vs Florida State Prediction and Pick

Chris Ruffolo of PickDawgz writes, "I'm leaning towards Virginia Tech and the points here. I know that it's Florida State's final home game of the season, so maybe we get the grand effort from FSU in their home finale. That being said, the Hokies have been competitive in recent games, and I think Florida State wins here, but I think VA Tech covers. Give me the points with the Hokies."