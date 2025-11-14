UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders: Odds, Spread, and Total

In a sense, it's surprising that UCF (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) isn't an even fatter money line underdog at Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) this weekend. Will the gamblers who are taking UCF at odds as long as 15-to-1 have a prayer of seeing a tight fourth quarter? We'll know after Central Florida visits Texas Tech for a tilt at 3:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

This autumn's Texas Tech Red Raiders represent the best that the Big 12 has to offer. Standing atop the Power-Four conference with a 6-1 league record, the Red Raiders are ranked tenth in the FBS in total offense. Running back Cameron Dickey rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown as the No. 8 Red Raiders claimed a signature 29-7 victory over previously unbeaten BYU last Saturday afternoon.

The Knights come in having suffered all five of their defeats over the last six games, including last Friday's gut-wrenching 30-27 loss to Houston. UCF must repair an offense that was outgained 433-282.

Spread

Knights +23.5 (-104)

Red Raiders -23.5 (-108)

Money line

Knights +1150

Red Raiders -1567

Total

Over 47.5 (-117)

Under 47.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders Betting Trends

The UCF Knights have lost seven straight away games.

Central Florida has covered spreads in only six of its last 18 games.

Texas Tech is 9-1 straight-up and ATS in its last 10 contests.

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders Injury Reports

UCF Knights

Running back Stacy Gage is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Caden Piening is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Myles Montgomery is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Tight end Thomas Wadsworth is probable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Cam Fancher is out with injured ribs.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Wide receiver TJ West is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Leyton Stone is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Will Hammond is out with a knee injury.

Running back Quinten Joyner is out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Behren Morton is probable with an undisclosed injury.

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders Predictions and Picks

Texas Tech is finding out that the Big 12 is the least vaunted of surviving power conferences. "Despite Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire's rally cry for the Big 12's multi-bid needs (in the College Football Playoff) following his team's 29-7 win," writes Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, "the committee spoke loud and clear" by not giving the Red Raiders more of an inside track to a CFP bye week after its thrashing of BYU.

Is UCF's conference led by an overrated team? If so, can the Knights take advantage? Perhaps they could, if the Houston game wasn't a train wreck to go with a disappointing defeat. At least five UCF starters were banged up in last weekend's contest, three of whom are doubtful or questionable.