Commanders vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Washington Commanders are looking to end their five-game losing streak as they battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning in Madrid at 9:30 a.m. EST.
The Commanders are 3-7 and third in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Detroit Lions 44-22 at home. The game was basically over early in the second quarter, as the Lions built a 22-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Commanders struggled on third down and went 2-for-10 on conversions. Washington lost in total yards 546-288 and 226-93 in rushing yards. The Commanders didn't turn the ball over and went 3-for-3 in the red zone.
The Dolphins are 3-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 at home. Miami built up a 16-0 lead and shutout the Bills for three quarters. It was their best and most unexpected win of the season, against an elite team. Total yards were pretty even and Miami won in rushing yards 197-87. Time of possession was pretty close. The Dolphins' defense picked up three turnovers, while the team turned it over twice. De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 22 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (+104)
- Dolphins -2.5 (-113)
Money line
- Commanders +127
- Dolphins -133
Total
- OVER 47.5 (+100)
- UNDER 47.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Commanders vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- Washington is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.
- Washington is 0-5 SU in its last five games.
- Washington is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games against Miami.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last nine games.
- Miami is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last five games against Washington.
Commanders vs Dolphins Injury Reports
Washington Commanders
- Drake Jackson, DE - Injured reserve
- Ben Sinnott, TE - Questionable
- Quan Martin, S - Questionable
- Frankie Luvu, LB - Questionable
- Will Harris, S - Injured reserve
- Trey Amos, CB - Injured reserve
- Ale Kaho, LB - Out
- Treylon Burks, WR - Out
- Terry McLaurin, WR - Out
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Questionable
- Jonathan Jones, CB - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve
- Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve
- Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve
- Noah Brown, WR - Injured reserve
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve
- Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve
- Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve
- Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve
- Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve
Miami Dolphins
- Rasul Douglas, CB - Questionable
- Ollie Gordon II, RB - Questionable
- Julian Hill, TE - Questionable
- Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve
- Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable
- Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable
- Chop Robinson, LB - Questionable
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable
- Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve
- Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve
- Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- James Daniels, G - Injured reserve
- Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve
Commanders vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks
Washington is currently ranked 26th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 29th in points against. The last four games for the Commanders have been blowout losses and the team is really struggling on the defensive side of things. They are also depleted by injuries. Washington struggles to stop the run, so they will have a problem with Achane. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for Washington and will be working with a depleted receiving core.
Miami is ranked 24th in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and 24th in points allowed. The Dolphins are looking to build momentum after their great win against the Bills and get back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Miami has a 2-5 record in international games, but with their recent play and getting a little healthier, they have a little edge going for them. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the advantage with a more stable offense and overall, the team has played well on both sides of the ball in two of their last three games.
Best Bet: Dolphins Spread
Washington has given up 28 or more points in four straight games, while the Dolphins have won two of their last three games, and are looking like the more stable team. The Miami running game will be big in this one and what team takes care of the ball more.