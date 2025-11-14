Commanders vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Washington Commanders are looking to end their five-game losing streak as they battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning in Madrid at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The Commanders are 3-7 and third in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Detroit Lions 44-22 at home. The game was basically over early in the second quarter, as the Lions built a 22-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Commanders struggled on third down and went 2-for-10 on conversions. Washington lost in total yards 546-288 and 226-93 in rushing yards. The Commanders didn't turn the ball over and went 3-for-3 in the red zone.

The Dolphins are 3-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 at home. Miami built up a 16-0 lead and shutout the Bills for three quarters. It was their best and most unexpected win of the season, against an elite team. Total yards were pretty even and Miami won in rushing yards 197-87. Time of possession was pretty close. The Dolphins' defense picked up three turnovers, while the team turned it over twice. De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 22 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Commanders +2.5 (+104)

Dolphins -2.5 (-113)

Money line

Commanders +127

Dolphins -133

Total

OVER 47.5 (+100)

UNDER 47.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Commanders vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Washington is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

Washington is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Washington is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games against Miami.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last nine games.

Miami is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last five games against Washington.

Commanders vs Dolphins Injury Reports

Washington Commanders

Drake Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Ben Sinnott, TE - Questionable

Quan Martin, S - Questionable

Frankie Luvu, LB - Questionable

Will Harris, S - Injured reserve

Trey Amos, CB - Injured reserve

Ale Kaho, LB - Out

Treylon Burks, WR - Out

Terry McLaurin, WR - Out

Jayden Daniels, QB - Questionable

Jonathan Jones, CB - Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve

Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve

Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve

Noah Brown, WR - Injured reserve

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve

Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve

Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve

Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve

Miami Dolphins

Rasul Douglas, CB - Questionable

Ollie Gordon II, RB - Questionable

Julian Hill, TE - Questionable

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable

Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable

Chop Robinson, LB - Questionable

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable

Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable

Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve

Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Commanders vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Washington is currently ranked 26th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 29th in points against. The last four games for the Commanders have been blowout losses and the team is really struggling on the defensive side of things. They are also depleted by injuries. Washington struggles to stop the run, so they will have a problem with Achane. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for Washington and will be working with a depleted receiving core.

Miami is ranked 24th in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and 24th in points allowed. The Dolphins are looking to build momentum after their great win against the Bills and get back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Miami has a 2-5 record in international games, but with their recent play and getting a little healthier, they have a little edge going for them. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the advantage with a more stable offense and overall, the team has played well on both sides of the ball in two of their last three games.

Best Bet: Dolphins Spread