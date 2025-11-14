College football heats up this weekend as we get a step closer to the College Football Playoffs. We even get an early start in the ACC with disappointing Clemson at 20th ranked Louisville. The Cardinals are coming off a bad loss to Cal last week that ended their playoff hopes.

In the Big Ten we have Friday Night Lights with the 8th ranked Oregon Ducks coming off their emotional win at Iowa by playing PJ Fleck's Minnesota Gophers.

Shift to noon on Saturday and we see undefeated and second ranked 10-0 Indiana host Wisconsin. The Hoosiers are coming off their thrilling come from behind victory at Penn State. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza picked up a few Heisman votes after leading that game winning drive. Bishop Verot product and quarterback Carter Smith makes his college debut for the Badgers.

9th ranked Notre Dame has one more realistic test to remain in the playoff hunt when they face #22 Pitt on Saturday. After that it's a free ride for the Fighting Irish to the playoffs. And let's not forget Irish rival #17 USC needs to win out to make the playoffs and they host battle tested #21 Iowa.

A couple of good SEC battles loom as #11 Oklahoma squares off at #4 Alabama. That game will give us an amazing QB battle between John Mateer and Ty Simpson. Also Arch Manning leads #10 Texas into 5th ranked Georgia.