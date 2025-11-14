Buccaneers vs Bills: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to get back in the win column as they battle the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the New England Patriots 28-23 at home. It was a shootout from start to finish and the Bucs just fell short. Tampa lost in total yards 435-371 and in rushing yards 166-113. The Buccaneers won in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and 1-for-2 in red zone stops. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the way on offense with three touchdown passes.

The Bills are 6-3 and second in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Miami Dolphins, 30-13 on the road. Buffalo was down 16-0 and didn't score until the fourth quarter. The total yards were pretty close, but the Bills lost in rushing yards 197-87. Buffalo turned the ball over three times compared to Miami, who only turned it over twice. The Bills were 0-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 in stops. It was a bad and surprising defeat for Buffalo, and they are looking to bounce back fast.

Spread

Buccaneers +5.5 (+100)

Bills -5.5 (-108)

Money line

Buccaneers +233

Bills -245

Total

OVER 47.5 (+100)

UNDER 47.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Bills Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.

Tampa Bay is 8-1-1 ATS in its last 10 games against Buffalo.

Buffalo is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Buffalo's last five games.

Buffalo is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Buccaneers vs Bills Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ben Bredeson, G - Questionable

Vita Vea, DT - Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable

Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Doubtful

Bucky Irving, RB - Doubtful

Markees Watts, LB - Questionable

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Luke Haggard, OT - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB - Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable

Christian Benford, CB - Questionable

AJ Epenesa, DE - Questionable

Dorian Williams, LB - Questionable

Cam Lewis, CB - Questionable

Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable

Khalil Shakir, WR - Questionable

Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable

Phidarian Mathis, DT - Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE - Questionable

T.J. Sanders, DT - injured reserve

Landon Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve

Michael Hoecht, DE - Injured reserve

Ed Oliver, DT - Injured reserve

Taylor Rapp, S - Injured reserve

Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve

Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve

DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve

Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve

Tylan Grable, OT - Injured reserve

Buccaneers vs Bills Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is currently ranked 14th in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 11th in points scored, and 14th in points against. The Buccaneers will need to continue to overcome several key injured players and find some new ways to get the victory. Tampa still has decent depth and maybe the running game will take it to the Bills rushing defense, which struggled last week against Miami. Mayfield will have a bit of pressure on him to carry the offense without some of their playmakers.

Buffalo is ranked 12th in passing yards, first in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. This Bills team is explosive at times, but the inconsistencies have really hurt them. Their ground game, led by running back James Cook, has been a reliable part of their attack. Quarterback Josh Allen has faced criticism for his inconsistent play, and he will be ready to bounce back after the Bills' lowest offensive numbers of the season in last week's loss. Buffalo usually puts up around 30 points at home.

Best Bet: Bills Spread