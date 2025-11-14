Buccaneers vs Bills: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to get back in the win column as they battle the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
The Buccaneers are 6-3 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the New England Patriots 28-23 at home. It was a shootout from start to finish and the Bucs just fell short. Tampa lost in total yards 435-371 and in rushing yards 166-113. The Buccaneers won in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and 1-for-2 in red zone stops. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the way on offense with three touchdown passes.
The Bills are 6-3 and second in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Miami Dolphins, 30-13 on the road. Buffalo was down 16-0 and didn't score until the fourth quarter. The total yards were pretty close, but the Bills lost in rushing yards 197-87. Buffalo turned the ball over three times compared to Miami, who only turned it over twice. The Bills were 0-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 in stops. It was a bad and surprising defeat for Buffalo, and they are looking to bounce back fast.
Spread
- Buccaneers +5.5 (+100)
- Bills -5.5 (-108)
Money line
- Buccaneers +233
- Bills -245
Total
- OVER 47.5 (+100)
- UNDER 47.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Buccaneers vs Bills Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games.
- Tampa Bay is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.
- Tampa Bay is 8-1-1 ATS in its last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Buffalo is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Buffalo's last five games.
- Buffalo is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.
Buccaneers vs Bills Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Ben Bredeson, G - Questionable
- Vita Vea, DT - Questionable
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Doubtful
- Bucky Irving, RB - Doubtful
- Markees Watts, LB - Questionable
- Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable
- Luke Haggard, OT - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve
- Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured reserve
Buffalo Bills
- Taron Johnson, CB - Questionable
- Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable
- Christian Benford, CB - Questionable
- AJ Epenesa, DE - Questionable
- Dorian Williams, LB - Questionable
- Cam Lewis, CB - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
- Khalil Shakir, WR - Questionable
- Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable
- Phidarian Mathis, DT - Questionable
- Joey Bosa, DE - Questionable
- T.J. Sanders, DT - injured reserve
- Landon Jackson, DE - Injured reserve
- Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve
- Michael Hoecht, DE - Injured reserve
- Ed Oliver, DT - Injured reserve
- Taylor Rapp, S - Injured reserve
- Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve
- Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve
- DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve
- Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve
- Tylan Grable, OT - Injured reserve
Buccaneers vs Bills Predictions and Picks
Tampa Bay is currently ranked 14th in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 11th in points scored, and 14th in points against. The Buccaneers will need to continue to overcome several key injured players and find some new ways to get the victory. Tampa still has decent depth and maybe the running game will take it to the Bills rushing defense, which struggled last week against Miami. Mayfield will have a bit of pressure on him to carry the offense without some of their playmakers.
Buffalo is ranked 12th in passing yards, first in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. This Bills team is explosive at times, but the inconsistencies have really hurt them. Their ground game, led by running back James Cook, has been a reliable part of their attack. Quarterback Josh Allen has faced criticism for his inconsistent play, and he will be ready to bounce back after the Bills' lowest offensive numbers of the season in last week's loss. Buffalo usually puts up around 30 points at home.
Best Bet: Bills Spread
The Buccaneers are going through a tough part of the schedule, and it doesn't help that they keep losing more key guys to injury. Mayfield will put up a fight, but the lack of depth will make them slip away. The Bills are ready to go, after an terrible loss, and they need this game for playoff seeding reasons and keep pace with the Patriots in the division race. The quarterback duel should be great and red zone efficiency will be the key to victory.