Authorities Crack Down on Mafia-Linked Sports Betting Operation

New Jersey authorities have charged fourteen individuals connected to a massive illegal sports betting ring associated with organized crime. State officials shared this news on Thursday, revealing a network involving student-athletes and a crime syndicate.

The group, which primarily operated in Essex and Bergen counties, had ties across the country. Bets supposedly supported criminals and also channeled money to athletes. Offshore sites processed about $2 million in bets from 2022 to 2024.

Joseph "Little Joe" Perna, a member of the Lucchese crime family, led this group. He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy, and money laundering. Authorities named Perna as the "financier" behind it all.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin mentioned that college athletes managed sportsbooks under Perna's guidance, but did not disclose the names of any schools. Both high school and college students were involved.

The operation targeted young adults using a network headed by Perna's son, Joseph R. Perna. Family members and friends took on different roles. Defendants include associates beyond New Jersey, from states like Rhode Island and Florida.

Those arrested include Perna's family, friends, and others like Tyler Schnorrbusch and Spencer Speziale. Charges include racketeering and money laundering. Speziale, a new agent for the National Basketball Players Association, faces charges but does not represent any clients.

Perna's wife, Kim Zito, and his former partner, Rosanna Magno, also face charges unrelated to racketeering, illustrating the complex nature of the illegal operation.

Law enforcement officials emphasized disrupting this network. "The takedown of this organized illegal gambling ring underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks that profit from corruption and greed," Col. Patrick J. Callahan told ABC7 Chicago. Platkin commented on organized crime families' ongoing interest in these operations.

All fourteen defendants appeared in court on Thursday. Detention hearings are not yet scheduled, so more developments are expected soon. The NCAA has also begun an investigation into college athlete involvement.

In addition to these defendants, six men believed to be high-level agents face charges. They managed their own sportsbooks, playing key roles in the network.

The case highlights efforts to combat illegal sports betting connected to crime families. Arrests underscore the wider impact of such activities on college life and society.