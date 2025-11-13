Tampa Bay Rays to Return to Renovated Tropicana Field in 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Tropicana Field in 2026 after Hurricane Milton swept through in October 2024. The hurricane caused extensive damage, ripping through the dome and resulting in significant water damage inside.

In the storm's aftermath, Tropicana Field was used as an emergency hub but was empty before the disaster occurred. The team played at Steinbrenner Field for the entire 2025 season, marking the first time they played away from St. Petersburg for such a long period.

Ken Babby, the team's CEO, expressed excitement about the upcoming return. He emphasized the importance of reconnecting with fans and local businesses as the stadium comes back to life, "We are excited to return home to Tropicana Field in April and to once again join our fans and neighboring businesses in downtown St. Petersburg in celebrating the return of Rays baseball," Babby told ESPN.

Fixing the stadium roof and repairing its interior will cost up to $55 million. Insurance, government funds, and city budgets are covering the costs. St. Petersburg City Council is still discussing repairs and future protective measures.

The Rays are expected to face the Chicago Cubs on April 6, 2026, in what will be their first game at Tropicana Field since the hurricane. The new season begins with away games, but the real celebration is their homecoming.

Apart from repairs, updates include a larger videoboard and new displays. Since 2005, over $57 million has been spent on modernization. New ticket options were released on Thursday, allowing more fans to enjoy the action.

The team is also planning events to honor Evan Longoria, their well-known former third baseman, by adding him to their hall of fame. His impressive performance made a lasting impact on team history, especially in their memorable seasons.

In 2025, with a 41-40 record at Steinbrenner Field, attendance surged, with 61 of 81 games sold out. This increase in attendance contrasts with low numbers in past seasons despite making it to the World Series in 2008 and 2020.

Florida's unpredictable weather wasn't forgiving. Rain delays were frequent, with 17 occurring over 16 games, underscoring the value of a dome when the weather isn't cooperating.

Tropicana Field's roof, once admired for its cable-supported design, couldn't withstand Milton's force. Winds exceeded its 115 mph design strength, tearing the roof and soaking the field below.

Meanwhile, the new team management is planning a state-of-the-art park by 2029. The future of Tropicana Field is still uncertain, with officials urging speedy repairs to prevent any setbacks.

Missing the playoffs, the team ended 2025 with a 77-85 record. The temporary move and new environment presented challenges that impacted their performance.