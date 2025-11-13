Nikola Jokic Scores 55 Points as Denver Nuggets Beat LA Clippers

The Denver Nuggets secured their sixth consecutive victory as Nikola Jokic lit up the scoreboard with an astonishing 55 points, leading them to a 130-116 win over the LA Clippers. Jokic's performance tied the highest NBA game score this season.

His 55 points equaled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s earlier mark against Indiana. This win further cemented Denver’s status as a dominant team. Jokic, key to their triumphs, was crucial once again.

Interestingly, this was the first time Denver won when Jokic scored over 50, overturning an old pattern of defeats. "It's a good feeling," Jokic told ESPN.

Jokic took control from the start, delivering 25 of the first 39 points. He maintained the momentum with 8 more in the second and 19 in the third, including two impressive runs of six consecutive points. His final numbers were 18-of-23 on field goals, 5-of-6 on three-pointers, and 14-of-16 on free throws, demonstrating remarkable accuracy.

Just shy of a triple-double, Jokic also snagged 12 rebounds and dished out six assists. During this winning streak, he averaged an astonishing 35-point triple-double, maintaining over 60% shooting efficiency.

His stats during the streak show 35.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists per game, shooting 73.9% overall and 55.6% from three-point range. Reflecting on the start of the game, Jokic noted, "I didn't open the game really good. I think I missed like two, three layups, and after that, I felt good."

Commenting on the Clippers’ defense, Jokic stated, "I think I saw everything," giving credit to his teammates for confidently getting him the ball in the final quarter.

Coach David Adelman lauded Jokic’s commitment: "The way he played today mirrors his drills when alone, preparing for moments like these." Regarding the decision to keep Jokic in late, Adelman clarified it wasn’t out of disrespect, emphasizing Jokic was a key part of securing the win.

The Nuggets had a 16-point lead by the fourth, extending it to 22. Jokic played brilliantly on the second consecutive night. The Clippers, dealing with injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal, suffered their sixth straight defeat.

James Harden led the Clippers with 23 points and 8 rebounds, while Jordan Miller contributed a career-high 22 points off the bench. Even though they held a ten-point lead early and stayed ahead by halftime, Jokic’s skills turned the tide.

Jokic was seven points short of his personal best. His explosive bursts helped Denver increase their lead. Although falling short of another triple-double, he showed why he’s a star.