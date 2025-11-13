Jets at Patriots Actually Interesting Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Jets at Patriots on Thursday Night Football tonight is actually interesting. The Patriots had been unwatchable since Tom Brady left but they are good now under head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye. The Jets still stink but they won two games in a row under first year head coach Aaron Glenn.

At some point this year Drake Maye passed the eyeball test and became a real bonafide NFL quarterback. He is just in his second season out of North Carolina and his ceiling appears to be sky-high.

JETS AT PATRIOTS

Meanwhile the Jets Justin Fields has been a Titanic-like disaster at QB. He has no passing game. If he throws for more than 100 yards tonight it will be headline worthy. The thing is, Aaron Glenn was thrilled to get the guy when he took over the team. That is because Fields used to tear apart the Detroit Lions defense when Glenn was the defensive coordinator with the Lions and Fields quarterbacked the Bears. If you just take Fields' career stats vs the Lions he would be All-Pro. It's been the rest of his career where he has been one of the worst QB's in the league.

We mentioned earlier that the Jets won two games in a row after an 0-7 start. Those wins came against the Bengals in a shootout and the lowly Browns. So don't get too excited about them pulling off an upset vs the Patriots. But Jets at Patriots has enough interesting side stories to keep things interesting.