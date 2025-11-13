A.J. Brown Stands by Twitch Comments Amid Offensive Struggles

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown isn't backing down from statements made during a Twitch stream. Frustration boiled over due to the team's offensive struggles, and he advised fantasy football players to "get rid of me."

Brown explained that the comments were shared with a friend and were meant as a joke to ease the situation. He emphasized his desire for the Eagles' offense to improve, given how defenses have adjusted since last year, as he told ESPN.

He's hoping for new opportunities to make an impact during games. He feels uneasy about his role amid changes in the Eagles' offensive scheme.

Brown has expressed dissatisfaction with the offense on social media several times this season, even after wins. His latest frustration came after catching just two passes for 13 yards in a game where he wasn't targeted for nearly 59 minutes.

Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni doesn't see these outspoken moments as distractions. Sirianni pointed out that defenses are focused on limiting Brown's influence, prompting the offense to spread the ball. He assured that Brown remains integral to the team's strategy.

Reflecting on last season's success, Brown acknowledged the need for change, saying, "Last year is what it was, thank you for the ring, but it's a new season. They adapted, we have to adapt and we have to continue to get better and find new ways," he mentioned to ESPN.

This open approach has sparked discussions about Brown's future with the team. Despite his frustrations, the Eagles haven't considered trading him, but how the 2025 season pans out could influence this.

Concerns remain about the offense's inconsistency, showing strength in passing and running but lacking clear direction. The Eagles are set to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Brown hopes this game marks a turning point with the playoffs approaching.