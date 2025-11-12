Rangers vs Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 8-7-2 and are fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They finally got their first home win of the season and took down the Nashville Predators 6-3. New York set the tone early and slowly built a three-goal advantage. The offense ended up scoring in every period. The Rangers were outshot 30-18 but outhit the Predators 31-15. New York was 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. They were decent at blocked shots and got a few takeaways. The Rangers got all three-star spots, with Alexis Lafreniere being the first star with one goal and two assists.

The Lightning are 8-5-2 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 at home. Tampa was down early but quickly tied things up and eventually took the lead. The Caps tied things up in the second period, but the Bolts found the back of the net midway through the third. Tampa Bay was outshot 30-19, but the hits were pretty even. Washington also had the edge in faceoffs, 29-23. The Lightning were 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. They had all three of the star spots, with Brandon Hagel being the first star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-198)

Lightning -1.5 (+180)

Money line

Rangers +128

Lightning -131

Total

OVER 6 (+107)

UNDER 6 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games.

The NY Rangers is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The NY Rangers is 5-1 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

Rangers vs Lightning Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Dominic James, C - Injured reserve

Pontus Holmberg, RW - Day-to-day

Nick Paul, LW - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Day-to-day

Anthony Cirelli, C - Day-to-day

Rangers vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

New York is 31st in scoring, fourth in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in assists and points. Artemi Panarin recently scored two goals and Mika Zibanejad has tallied five goals and four assists over his last 10 games. The Rangers have a 7-0-1 record in games when they score three or more goals. This team plays extremely well on the road and currently has a four-game road winning streak. New York plays well on both sides of the puck and the games are usually low scoring.

Tampa Bay is 16th in scoring, eighth in goals against, 20th on the power play, and tied for first on the penalty kill. Hagel leads the team in goals. Jake Guentzel has also contributed with five goals and five assists in his last 10 games. The Lightning have a 6-2-0 record when scoring at least three goals and a 7-3-0 record over their last 10 games. Tampa has won two games in a row, and they just took down some of the best teams in the league. The Bolts have won four in a row at home and all of those wins were one-goal victories.

Best Bet: Lightning Money line