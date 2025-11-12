NBA Makes Big Changes to All-Star Game: USA vs World Tournament Coming in 2026

The NBA is revamping the 2026 All-Star Game by introducing a USA vs World tournament at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Three teams will participate: two from the United States and one composed of international players.

This change continues the history of evolving formats. Initially, it was East vs West until 2017, then shifted to a captain draft from 2018 to 2023. Recently, mini-tournaments and target scores were tried to shake things up.

The new arrangement includes 12-minute games played round-robin style. The top two teams will face off in a final game. In total, 24 players will be selected from both conferences without emphasizing specific positions.

This change is in response to feedback from players and fans on previous setups. For example, last year’s mini-tournament that included younger Rising Stars was criticized. Draymond Green told Yahoo Sports, "I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star weekend. And because ratings are down, because the game's bad, we're bringing in Rising Stars? That's not a fix."

The USA vs World concept gained support after Team USA narrowly beat France in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama back the new format. It seeks to keep the mini-tournament style engaging while boosting competition and spectator interest.

Past attempts to refresh interest include different formats like the captain draft and Elam Ending. Though initially these changes stirred excitement, they eventually lost their appeal, prompting more adjustments.

Critics often mention the lack of defense and intensity in previous formats. All-Star Weekend has undergone numerous changes trying to mix tradition with new ideas. At one point, the event even switched back to an East vs West format and attempted a live All-Star draft on TV.