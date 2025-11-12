ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The CFP Rankings remain same at the top: Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama are still the top four teams that would receive first round byes if the college football playoff started today. Georgia also remained fifth in Tuesday's newest rankings, where they always seem to be.

The biggest top ten mover was Texas Tech as they jumped two spots to 6th after their win over BYU. 9-1 Ole Miss fell one to 7th after their win over The Citadel.

Oregon, Notre Dame and Texas all jumped one spot to round out the top ten. Oklahoma currently sits at 11th with a big game against Alabama this weekend. BYU is 12th and fell five spots after their loss to Texas Tech. Some other notable rankings include Miami three spot jump to #15. Was this an over correction from last week's rankings? Perhaps, but the Canes are back in the playoff mix.

Also of note, USC jumped two spots to #17. Their next two games are against ranked opponents Iowa and Oregon. If Lincoln Riley wins those the Trojans can make a late playoff push. And right behind them is Michigan who jumped 3 spots despite not playing during a bye week. If they win out, including their season finale vs number one Ohio State, they could get in the playoffs too.

While the CFP Rankings remain same ole,' same ole' at the top there was a lot of movement in the back half! For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in to Craig Shemon and Company weekdays from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

