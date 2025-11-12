Cavaliers vs Heat: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to get back in the win column and keep the scoring production high as they get a quick rematch game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Cavaliers are 7-4 and in a four-way tie for third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Heat 140-138 on the road and in overtime. It was a close first quarter. The Heat went on a run in the second quarter, the third was even, and the Cavs went on a run in the fourth quarter. Cleveland shot 40.8% from the field and won on made 3-pointers, 21-12. They lost on free throws 36-19 and points in the paint, 66-50. Donovan Mitchell led the way on offense with 28 points, and the Cavaliers had six players in double figures.

The Heat are 7-4 and in a four-way tie for third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Cavaliers 140-138 at home and in overtime. Andrew Wiggins got a game-winning dunk with 0.4 seconds left. Miami shot 46.9% from the field and did extremely well at the free throw line. They also did well on fast break points but could have turned the ball over a little less. Norman Powell led the way on offense with 33 points and seven players in double figures.

Spread

Cavaliers +6 (-107)

Heat -6 (-100)

Money line

Cavaliers +198

Heat -207

Total

OVER 238.5 (-108)

UNDER 238.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Heat Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Cleveland's last five games.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Miami's last 20 games.

Miami is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Cavaliers vs Heat Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr., F - Day-to-day

Jaylon Tyson, G - Out

Evan Mobley, G - Out

Donovan Mitchell, G - Out

Darius Garland, G - Out

Max Strus, G - Out

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, C - Out

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Tyler Herro, G - Out

Cavaliers vs Heat Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is currently sixth in points, 17th in points allowed, and ninth in point differential. Jarrett Allen leads the team in field goal percentage. The Cavs will be without some of their best players and some of the players are just making a healthy scratch night. Cleveland will need their scoring depth to be ready and work on points in the paint and getting to the free throw line more. The Cavs will look to get on an early offensive run, instead of having it happen in the fourth. Cleveland will need to do the little things right, with their main offensive guys out.

Miami is currently first in points, 24th in points allowed, and sixth in point differential. Powell leads the team in points per game. The Heat have won three games in a row and the offense is putting up 130 plus points a game. However, the defense has been trending down a bit, but this team is still finding ways to win. Despite some injuries of their own, they have won five games in a row at home and have the best offense in the league. Players like Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have stepped up in the absence of Adebayo and Herro. The Heat will look to keep the momentum going from the last game and try and take advantage of a depleted Cleveland roster.

